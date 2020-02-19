ViAqua Therapeutics Makes Strides in Addressing Infections in Aquaculture

HAIFA, Israel, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ViAqua Therapeutics ("ViAqua") announced the achievement of a number of key milestones in its quest to provide a solution to enhance shrimp health, thereby

reducing disease and limiting losses in shrimp aquaculture. Eighteen months ago, ViAqua and Skretting, a leading aquaculture feed company, entered a collaboration to develop a functional feed product for the aquaculture market. The joint efforts have yielded results necessary for the achievement of a second milestone, i.e. an efficient, cost-effective product.

ViAqua Therapeutics CEO Shai Ufaz (at right) with Project Manager Maayan Oliva working on their formulation for protecting shrimp from viral diseases.

ViAqua currently addresses one of the most prevalent and devastating issues that plague the aquaculture industry – infectious disease. Disease accounts for over US$6B of revenue losses annually, significantly influencing the global shrimp production industry. Despite decades of prevalence, there has been no effective solution to some diseases.

The ViAqua product shields the shrimp from pathogenic viruses, not only improving the viability of that individual, but also reducing the potential release of viruses to infect other shrimp. This concept reduces the potential of an epidemic infection outbreak. Furthermore, the ViAqua particle is able to withstand the Skretting feed production process, opening the path for high volume production and product launch in 2021. ViAqua is working toward scaling up production for sales.

CEO of ViAqua Shai Ufaz comments, "This milestone was achieved with the funding raised in our previous round. We are now moving forward with a new funding round to commercialize our product. We are also developing additional solutions for shrimp and starting to adjust our platform to orally deliver solutions for fish and other aquatic species."

Skretting has unmatched experience in the field of functional nutrition for aquaculture. "We began working in this area in 1989 and launched the world's first fish health feed in 1992," says Charles McGurk, Fish Health Manager at Skretting Aquaculture Research Centre. "We have been building on that R&D and advancing our expertise for almost 30 years since. The productive and open collaboration we have with ViAqua has made very good progress, and we see significant potential in the ViAqua technology."

ViAqua will attend the Animal Health Investment Europe conference in London from 24-26 Feb 2020.

ViAqua Therapeutics has developed the first orally administered, non-GMO, non-antibiotic technology, to reduce disease impact and limit losses in aquaculture. The company is on track for commercialization in 2021 and is working on applying its technology to other various aquatic species.

ViAqua is backed by Nutreco, a world leader in animal nutrition and aquaculture feed, VisVires New Protein, one of Asia's largest agrifood funds, The Trendlines Group, an innovation commercialization company, the Technion–Israel Institute of Technology, and the Israel Innovation Authority.

