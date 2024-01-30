Vintage Investment Partners Announces Two New Members of Its Strategic Advisory Board

Dr. Samer Haj-Yehia joins Vintage's SAB as Chairman. Dr. Haj-Yehia served between 2019-2023 as Executive Group Chairman of Bank Leumi, the largest and oldest bank in Israel. Under his leadership, the bank became one of the largest banks in the Middle East and one of the most efficient banks in the world. Dr. Haj-Yehia has served as a director in leading firms, such as Strauss Group, Hadassah Medical Center, National Council for Higher Education, and Lemonade. Prior to that, he served in a variety of positions in the US business sector, including as a VP of Financial Engineering at Fidelity, a Global Trading Strategist at GMO, and a consultant in finance, economics, and regulation at Analysis Group. He also served as a member of public and government committees. He has won numerous prestigious grants and awards for influential research and excellent teaching, including from Harvard, Bank of Israel, and Fulbright. Dr. Haj-Yehia holds a PhD in economics from MIT; post-graduate diploma (PGD) in accounting and auditing from Tel Aviv University; and from the Hebrew University - an MBA (summa cum laude) in banking and finance, an LLB in law, an MA in economics (cum laude), and a BA in accounting and economics (cum laude). He is also a CFA charterholder.

Dr. Samer Haj-Yehia added "I am excited to join Vintage, a globally recognized group of professional experts, trusted investors, a portfolio of startups and funds leading the future of technology, and access to a wealth of data and like-minded executives. Together, we will strengthen our presence regionally and globally."

Andy Walter, former Senior Vice President, Global Commercial Services of The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), has joined Vintage's SAB. Mr. Walter previously served as the executive lead overseeing all Commercial Services IT across Procter & Gamble's Global Business Services (GBS), and brings over 30 years of experience in both fast-moving consumer goods and enterprise services. Mr. Walter is currently on the boards at True Essence Foods and PathFactory, as well as a strategic advisor across leading analytics and digital transformation companies. He has previously served on the GS1 US Board of Governors including as Chair for their technology committee and is a trustee and treasurer of the non-profit Ovarian Cancer Alliance of Greater Cincinnati. Prior to joining P&G as an IT manager in 1990, Mr. Walter worked for Monsanto Co. from 1988-90. He earned a bachelor's degree in computer science from the University of Cincinnati in 1992.

"I am thrilled to have Samer and Andy join our Strategic Advisory Board. Both Samer and Andy are world class professionals that are universally respected. More importantly, both bring unique experience and perspectives to Vintage that we are thrilled to tap", said Alan Feld, Founder and Co-Managing Partner of Vintage.

The other members of the Vintage SAB include: Bradley Bloom, Former Chairman and Co-Founder of Berkshire Partners, Mark Dubowitz, CEO, Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, Ambassador S. Fitzgerald Haney, Former U.S. Ambassador to Costa Rica during the Obama Administration, Eric Johnson, Former Chairman of the Hillman Company, Amanda Parness, a former Managing Director and Managing Principal at CDPQ and Goldpoint Partners, respectively, Saul Singer, best-selling Co-Author of StartUp Nation and The Genius of Israel and Arthur Stark, Former President of Bed, Bath and Beyond.

About Vintage:

Vintage Investment Partners is a global integrated venture platform combining Secondary Funds, Growth-Stage Funds, and Fund-of-Funds. With ~$4 billion in assets under management across 15 active funds, the firm is invested in many leading venture funds and mid/late-stage startups. Vintage also leverages its position in the ecosystem, broad network, and database of over 4,000 venture funds and over 25,400 startups to provide Value-Added Services to funds and startups, connecting thousands of venture-backed technology startups to hundreds of corporations seeking support in their digital journeys. Vintage's Value+ Services also offer funds and startups access to data and market insights.

