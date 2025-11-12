Viola Credit Launches Dedicated €300M Growth Lending Fund to Support European Technology Companies

The new fund reflects Viola Credit's commitment to supporting high-growth tech companies across Europe with flexible, non-dilutive financing.

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Viola Credit, a global alternative credit asset manager with $4 billion in assets under management to date, has announced the launch of a new Growth Lending fund dedicated exclusively to the European technology market. The fund, targeted at €300 million, has completed its first close with commitments from a mix of new and existing limited partners led by the British Business Bank and European Investment Fund (EIF).

With the number of European technology companies having grown fivefold over the past decade, this launch marks a significant milestone in Viola Credit's long-standing belief in the strength of the UK and European tech ecosystem. Over the same period, European tech companies have raised more than ten times the amount of capital raised in the previous decade, yet many still lack access to the flexible funding solutions required to support their growth. Europe is entering an exciting phase of innovation, powered by new technologies and fresh talent. Viola Credit is proud to back the companies turning that potential into global impact. The firm will continue to leverage its data-driven underwriting platform, deep operational expertise, and global network to support UK and European founders at their critical growth inflection points.

The European Growth Lending strategy is designed to provide tailored non-dilutive financing solutions to support the next generation of European tech innovators. It builds on Viola Credit's established Growth Lending platform, which has backed dozens of high-growth technology companies across the UK, Europe, Australia, and Israel through its previous fund vintages (GL I, GL II).

With over €450 million deployed to European tech companies over the past four years, Viola Credit brings a strong track record and deep regional experience. The new fund aims to deploy capital across up to 50 sponsor-backed companies in Western Europe and the UK, with a focus on sectors including Enterprise SaaS, Vertical AI, FinTech, Cleantech, and HealthTech

"We're seeing incredible momentum across the European tech landscape," said Neha Mittal, Managing Director and Head of Europe at Viola Credit. "This fund allows us to deepen our commitment to supporting visionary founders with flexible, non-dilutive capital that helps them scale without compromise. We're thrilled to welcome the British Business Bank and EIF as new investors — their support reflects our shared conviction in the opportunity ahead and the power of partnership to drive sustainable growth across Western Europe."

The new fund from Viola Credit, backed by commitments from the British Business Bank and the EIF, highlights the role of growth lending in driving innovation and supporting the UK and European tech ecosystem.

Adam Kelly, Managing Director and Co-Head of Funds at the British Business Bank said: "We're pleased to support Viola Credit as they continue expanding their presence and impact across the UK and Europe, backing scale-up technology companies with additional growth capital. Our capital commitment will support businesses operating across AI, Fintech, Cleantech and Healthtech sectors with minimally dilutive funding, helping them to achieve rapid growth without reducing control of their business."

"By backing Viola Credit's €300 million Growth Lending Fund, the European Investment Fund is helping up to 50 innovative companies in cloud computing, AI, fintech, cleantech, and Healthtech- key sectors where Europe must lead globally. Our support delivers flexible, non-dilutive financing vital for entrepreneurs to scale new ideas while bridging gaps left by traditional finance and strengthening Europe's innovation ecosystem." said Marjut Falkstedt, Chief Executive of the European Investment Fund.

Since establishing its London office in 2023, Viola Credit has deepened its presence in the UK and significantly expanded its local European team, reinforcing its long-term commitment to supporting tech companies in Europe.

Bio Viola Credit:

Viola Credit is a global credit asset manager with $4 billion in assets under management, dedicated to supporting the growth of the innovation economy. With over $3 billion in completed transactions, Viola Credit operates globally across the U.S., U.K., Western Europe, Australia, and Israel, with offices in New York, London, and Tel Aviv.

Investors Relations: [email protected]

Media: [email protected]

About EIF

The European Investment Fund (EIF) is part of the European Investment Bank Group. Its central mission is to support Europe's micro, small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) by helping them to access finance. The EIF designs and develops venture and growth capital, guarantees and microfinance instruments which specifically target this market segment. In this role, EIF fosters EU objectives in support of innovation, research and development, entrepreneurship, growth, and employment.

About the British Business Bank

The British Business Bank is the UK government's economic development bank. Established in November 2014, its mission is to drive sustainable growth and prosperity across the UK and to enable the transition to a net zero economy, by improving access to finance for smaller businesses. Its remit is to design, deliver and efficiently manage UK-wide smaller business access to finance programmes for the UK government.

The British Business Bank's core programmes support £23bn1 of finance to almost 64,0002 smaller businesses.

British Business Bank plc is a public limited company registered in England and Wales, registration number 08616013, registered office at Steel City House, West Street, Sheffield, S1 2GQ. It is a development bank wholly owned by HM Government. British Business Bank plc and its subsidiaries are not banking institutions and do not operate as such. With the exception of BBB Investment Services Limited they are not authorised or regulated by the Prudential Regulation Authority or the Financial Conduct Authority. BBB Investment Services Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. A complete legal structure chart for the group can be found at www.british-business-bank.co.uk.

The Investment Programme is operated by British Business Investments Ltd, a wholly owned commercial subsidiary of British Business Bank plc. British Business Investments Ltd is registered in England and Wales with company number 09091930, and registered office at Steel City House, West Street, Sheffield, S1 2GQ.

The transaction described above does not constitute or imply any endorsement, warranty or recommendation by the UK government, the British Business Bank plc, its subsidiaries or any other party of Viola Credit or its products or services.

Legal Disclaimers

*Please note that this is Marketing Communication. Potential Investors should refer to the limited partnership agreement, the offering memorandum of the fund and to the KID, as applicable, for complete risk information and before making any final investment decisions.

*Viola Credit GL II (Lux), SCSp RAIF (Fund) is a Luxembourg special limited partnership – reserved alternative investment fund (société en commanidte spéciale – fonds d'investissement alternatif reserve) under the management of FundRock LIS S.A. (AIFM), a Luxembourg public limited company (société anonyme), authorised as alternative investment fund manager by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier. Viola Credit Partners Management Limited Partnership, has been appointed as investment advisor to the AIFM with respect to the Fund. The Fund provides non-dilutive growth capital to top-tier, sponsor-backed companies, alongside asset-based lending solutions for FinTech and PropTech companies reshaping traditional financial markets. The Fund is denominated in EUR. Costs may increase or decrease as a result of currency and exchange rate fluctuations. The Fund is reserved to professional investors and certain well-informed investors as such term is defined under Luxembourg law. An investment in the Fund requires a long-term commitment with no certainty of return. It is highly illiquid. An investor may lose all or part of its investment in the Fund. Prospective investors should consider carefully the limited partnership agreement, the offering memorandum of the Fund and the KID, as applicable, before making any final investment decisions.

*For more information, disclaimers and disclosures please visit www.violacredit.com.

1 Figures as at end March 2025

2 Figures as at end March 2025, does not include Start Up Loans

SOURCE Viola Credit