Vision.bi named EMEA Snowflake Partner of the Year

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision.bi, the leading Israeli data consulting company, today announced that it has been named the EMEA Snowflake Partner of the Year. As an Elite Partner, Vision.bi brings additional technology and business expertise for organizations to get the most value out of Snowflake's Data Cloud .

Vision.bi partners with Snowflake to deliver world-class data management platforms to solve some of the most complex data challenges. This is helping customers leverage Snowflake to accelerate time to insights, simplify processes, and optimize value. From the biggest insurance and financial institutions in the region, to some of the fastest-growing tech startups, Vision.bi champions Snowflake Data Cloud to create optimal data processes.

Vision.bi's end-to-end approach focuses on working hand in hand with clients in the long run, helping them design, build, migrate and manage their Snowflake platform. This includes establishing the perfect architecture, designing the right data models, developing easy to maintain ETLs, and implementing complementary tools such as Tableau and Rivery.

To further support for Snowflake customers, Vision.bi has released Arctica.ai , a SaaS platform that provides visibility into Snowflake usage by query, user, table, query type and more. Arctica.ai provides the tools needed to track and monitor data processes, giving visibility into their respective costs to easily understand and measure the ROI on data operations.

In addition, Vision.bi offers in-house training, onboarding sessions, coaching and mentoring solutions so client teams get the most value from their Snowflake account - so every team is proficient in using the full product suite at their disposal.

Ilan Zaitoun, Co-founder & CTO of Vision.bi said: "We are so excited and humbled by this huge recognition. Vision.bi will continue to aggressively expand Snowflake's market share in the region, helping clients maximize the value they get from Snowflake Data Cloud. As a service-centric business, we couldn't have achieved this without the hard work from our teams of data engineers that support our client's efforts to leverage Snowflake every day - helping them combine the best tools with the best know-how in the market."

"We are delighted to crown Vision.bi with the EMEA Partner of The Year award. Its team of passionate data engineers is a shining example of the added value a partner can bring to the table. In addition to doing a magnificent job in cementing the Snowflake brand across its territory, Vision.bi's customer-obsessed approach is helping our customers realise the full potential that Snowflake can deliver," said Colleen Kapase, SVP of Worldwide Partnerships and Alliances at Snowflake.

About Vision.bi:

Vision.bi is part of Keyrus SA (EPA: KEY) and provides advanced data services, helping companies leverage their data to make informed, data-driven decisions to create better products with greater value for their customers. Based in Tel Aviv, the company has over 60 software engineers that help more than 300 companies worldwide create, improve, and orchestrate their data processes with world-class technology partners to create the perfect business insights.

SOURCE Vision.bi Ltd