Voiceitt raises $10 million in a successful Series-A funding round

RAMAT GAN, Israel, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Voiceitt, Israel-based award winning leader in commercial speech recognition technology, successfully raised an additional $10 million in a successful Series-A round which closed June 30, 2020.

New York based Cahn Capital Corp. served as Investment Bankers for the Company. Investors included Viking Maccabee Ventures, Microsoft's M12, AMIT Technion, Cahn Capital Corp, Connecticut Innovations and AARP along with Quake Capital, SLJ Family Office, Dreamit Ventures and The Disability Opportunity Fund ,bringing total funds raised to over $15M.

Greater Independence Through Voice with Voiceitt

Voiceitt's unparalleled application translates unintelligible and atypical speech in real time, enabling people with severe speech impairments to communicate by voice. Voiceitt participated in the Alexa Accelerator, powered by Techstars in Seattle in 2018 and is an Amazon Alexa Fund portfolio company.

"Voiceitt provides a new dimension of independence and quality of life for people with speech and motor disabilities, and a compelling tool for those who care for and about them. Our technology helps with this and much more," said Danny Weissberg, CEO & Co-Founder. "With the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, our objectives are not only to support the individual's in-person communication, but also to assist healthcare professionals and support the continuum of care for their patients."

Viking Maccabee Ventures, a leading investor in the round, said, "We could not be prouder of Danny and the Voiceitt team. Voiceitt has matured from a concept into a cutting edge technology which will materially change the lives of tens of thousands by giving voice to those who cannot speak on their own. We are excited for Voiceitt to serve so many more people in need worldwide in 2020 and beyond."

AMIT Ltd., the Technion's investment arm in the life science arena, investing in Technion based technologies and early stage companies says: "With a vast portfolio and two exit success stories, AMIT continues to focus on game changing technologies effecting the lives of millions, with Voiceitt being a natural choice. AMIT believes that Voiceitt's technology generates significant social value and creates real opportunities for individuals with speech disabilities by granting them with the two most prominent human life qualities: communication and independence, and is proud to take part in its road to both impact and success".

"As we continue our growth, we are committed to our mission of making speech accessible to all. Our long-term vision is to integrate Voiceitt's customizable speech recognition with mainstream voice technologies to enable environmental control through a universally accessible voice system," said Sara A. Smolley, Voiceitt's EVP & Co-Founder. "Voiceitt's versatile technology can be applied in a range of voice-enabled applications in diverse contexts and environments."

One of Voiceitt's most significant partners is the Department of Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities of Tennessee, who along with The Arc of Tennessee participated in a pilot of Voiceitt's technology with the state. Brad Turner, DIDD Commissioner said, "Our work with Voiceitt is already yielding impactful results for people with intellectual disabilities supported within the DIDD Waiver programs. It's our hope to expand use of this innovative product in order to provide more opportunities for people to use this technology as a bridge for communication with their loved ones, friends, colleagues and community members."

Voiceitt's network of international partners includes healthcare providers, speech and occupational therapists, researchers, and disability organizations in the United States and throughout Europe.

The 25-person software startup is headquartered in Israel with offices in the United States.

