Volumez and Anodot Join Forces to Manage and Reduce Cloud Costs While Taking Data Infrastructure Performance to Unprecedented Levels

Anodot selected Volumez to deliver persistent block storage on AWS for its large farm of PostgreSQL instances. Through a deep technical comparison of alternatives, Volumez was chosen after exhibiting 10x application performance improvements while reducing costs by more than 25%. The nature of database improvements core to customer-facing applications included dramatic increases in transactions per second and radical reductions in latency.

Volumez, with its profound benefits, has been chosen to enhance Anodot's platform experience by improving efficiency and optimizing costs. This collaboration aims to deliver an exceptional user experience while maximizing overall value. Anodot users can now discover new levels of optimization and efficiently activate these improvements using Volumez, resulting in a highly cost-efficient and performant data infrastructure. The companies have solidified this collaboration through a partnership agreement, enabling Anodot to incorporate the Volumez SaaS service into its product portfolio and distribution channels.

"We are delighted to call Anodot both a customer and partner," said Amir Faintuch, CEO of Volumez. "With Volumez, the Anodot cloud optimization platform can now enable remediations to costly and encumbered performance for data applications."

"Volumez immediately created incredible performance and cost benefits to our database infrastructure, expanding value to solving problems we identify with Anodot," said David Drai, CEO of Anodot. "There is a direct line from our product offering to the Volumez solution, so we want to extend this to our customers through the Anodot/Volumez partnership to amplify the value we create."

About Anodot

Anodot enables organizations to leverage the transformational power of AI to optimize their business. Anodot's AI-driven, autonomous business monitoring solution identifies revenue-critical business incidents in real-time. Anodot's cloud cost management solution helps companies manage and optimize their cloud cost and resource utilization across AWS, GCP, Azure, and Kubernetes. Discover more at anodot.com.

About Volumez

Volumez is a revolutionary composable data infrastructure company businesses employ to realize the true potential of their data. With its innovative controller-less architecture, Volumez tackles latency and scalability challenges by establishing direct Linux data paths, ensuring exceptional performance and resiliency. Driven by cutting-edge technology and a customer-centric approach, Volumez offers comprehensive solutions that streamline data workflows, enhance data quality, and drive informed decision-making. Discover more at volumez.com.

