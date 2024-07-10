Volumez Announces Completion of $40 Million Series A Funding to Revolutionize Cloud-Aware Data Infrastructure

The company's innovative controller-less orchestration software harnesses the power of Linux to quickly execute modern data infrastructure for data-intensive workloads using a declarative interface that makes it easy to deploy a wide variety of applications in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Volumez will use the funds to continue to expand its customer base and grow its business operations in the U.S. and EMEA while maintaining R&D execution in Israel.

"This round of funding is a strong commitment of our existing and new strategic investors to support our business growth plans, the partnerships with the major cloud providers (Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud), and our additional customers," said Amir Faintuch, CEO of Volumez. "This funding will enable us to broaden our cloud services to additional AI and machine learning workloads, expanding our solution offerings on the Volumez platform."

"Cloud is the new frontier for storage revolution, and we are betting on Volumez to lead the way as the pioneer of composable data infrastructure for the cloud," said Samsung Ventures representative. "No other vendor is delivering ultra-fast, guaranteed performance at significant cost savings in the form of "data infrastructure as code" that automates storage management to reduce risks, control cloud costs, and accelerate application deployment."

"We are excited to continue our support for Volumez as they accelerate their customer growth and strategic product development," said Byron Knight, President at KDT. "KDT is committed to empowering visionary entrepreneurs who are building transformative companies and revolutionizing industries. Volumez exemplifies this by unlocking the potential of its unique cloud-aware architecture in the data infrastructure domain, driving innovation, and setting new benchmarks for enterprise software and technological advancement."

Volumez is a revolutionary composable data infrastructure company businesses employ to realize the true potential of their data. With its innovative controller-less architecture, Volumez tackles latency and scalability challenges by establishing direct Linux data paths, ensuring exceptional performance and resiliency. Driven by cutting-edge technology and a customer-centric approach, Volumez offers comprehensive solutions that streamline data workflows, enhance data quality, and drive informed decision-making.

