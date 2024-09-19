Volumez Now Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

With Volumez, users can access its SaaS service to compose direct Linux-based data paths via a simple declarative interface for OCI Compute VMs. This disruptive approach bypasses traditional storage controllers, enabling higher and more predictable performance with 2.83 million IOPS, 135 microseconds ultra-low latency, and 16 GB/s throughput per volume, driving more transactions per second (TPS).

High TPS combined with ultra-low latency drives greater revenue and ROI, improves customer experiences, strengthens data integrity, and allows for the real-time operations that modern applications demand. This scalable approach optimizes existing compute and storage instances, enabling faster provisioning and unlimited instant snapshots, restores, and cross-zone replication, resulting in zero data loss for PostgreSQL database environments moving to OCI. As a result, applications can be scaled quickly in the cloud with enterprise-quality performance matching or exceeding on-premises capabilities with predictable cost outcomes for enterprises deploying infrastructure as code.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and services offering unique solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications.

OCI is a deep and broad platform of cloud infrastructure services that enables customers to build and run a wide range of applications in a scalable, secure, highly available, and high-performance environment. From application development and business analytics to data management, integration, security, AI, and infrastructure services including Kubernetes and VMware, OCI delivers comprehensive security, performance, and cost savings. In addition, with multicloud, hybrid cloud, public cloud, and dedicated cloud options, OCI's distributed cloud offers customers the benefits of cloud with greater control over data residency, locality, and authority, even across multiple clouds. As a result, customers can bring enterprise workloads to the cloud quickly and efficiently while addressing the strictest regulatory compliance requirements.

"Building, deploying, and scaling PostgreSQL databases on OCI with the Volumez composability service brings new performance, resilience, and cost advantages to customers," said Jason McKinney, chief revenue officer at Volumez. "Volumez' participation in Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of the Volumez ISV Solution. We look forward to leveraging the power of OCI to help us achieve our business goals."

"This combination of performance, resilience, and cost efficiency makes the Volumez composability service an attractive option for organizations looking to optimize their PostgreSQL database deployments in the Oracle Cloud," said Rasmus Ekman, vice president of cloud engineering at Oracle. "Being able to easily compose and orchestrate OCI resources can enhance scalability and facilitate managing multiple database instances effectively."

About Volumez

Volumez innovates next generation cloud-native storage that helps companies realize the true potential of their data. With its patented controller-less architecture, Volumez tackles latency and scalability challenges by establishing direct Linux data paths, ensuring exceptional performance and resiliency. Through cutting-edge technology and a customer-centric approach, Volumez offers comprehensive solutions that streamline data workflows, enhance data quality, and drive informed decision-making. Discover more at Volumez.com.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; Industry Healthcare for partners that provide commercially available products and/or services built with Oracle Cloud and Oracle Health technologies; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

