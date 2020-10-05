Voyager Labs awarded the 2020 OSMOSIS "Open Source Technology Innovation of the Year" for its innovative solution in applying AI to enable investigators and analysts to acquire previously unattainable insights from massive amounts of open source, unstructured data.

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Labs, a world leader in the Artificial Intelligence space, announced today that it has been selected as the winner of OSMOSIS "Open Source Technology Innovation of the Year" in the 2020 awards program conducted by the OSMOSIS Institute, a leader in educating and training cyber intelligence investigators, researchers, reporters, and analysts on OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) techniques and best practices.

"The inaugural recipients of the OSMOSIS Open Source Awards are to be commended for their commitment to their intelligence tradecraft," stated Cynthia Hetherington, founder and president of The OSMOSIS Institute. "As the global community continues to evolve, our awardees are on the frontlines of vital cyber intelligence gathering and global security."

"Voyager Labs has the ability to leverage AI into the hands of critical thinkers and resolve complex investigations quickly," said Cynthia Hetherington, President, of The OSMOSIS Institute. "This sets the bar very high for future intelligence software developers, benefitting us all."

Voyager Labs' solutions leverages pattern recognition, natural language understanding and deep learning to enable organizations, worldwide, to investigate massive amounts of complex, unstructured data automatically and acquire near real time, actionable insights that would otherwise be inaccessible.

"We're grateful to the OSMOSIS Institute for evaluating our platform and bestowing this impressive honor," said Gustave Lipman, CEO of Voyager Analytics USA. "Voyager Labs is truly dedicated to supporting our customers' intelligence efforts while enabling them to quickly counter escalating threats. Today, analysts and investigators can reach insights in minutes that would otherwise take months. This not only saves time but also saves lives in the process, ultimately helping make our world a safer place."

About Voyager Labs

Voyager Labs, a world leader in the AI space, enables investigators and analysts to acquire actionable, previously unattainable insights by analyzing and understanding massive amounts of open, deep, and dark web data, as well as internal data. Leading government and law enforcement agencies worldwide, as well as private sector clients, use our award-winning, cutting-edge technology, coupled with superior domain expertise, to exponentially increase productivity of their investigative teams, elevate their quality of investigation and ultimately mitigate and prevent risks to make a safer world. For more information, visit www.voyagerlabs.co.

About OSMOSIS

Founded by Cynthia Hetherington of Hetherington Group in 2015, The OSMOSIS Institute hosts the annual OSMOSIS Conference to educate, inform and protect investigators and analysts within the cybersecurity industry.

Developed by OSINT investigators for the legal, law enforcement, investigative journalism, business and accounting community, the OSMOSIS conference brings together some of the world's most recognized social media and open source investigative trainers into one valuable educational experience. This gathering of experts offers non-stop training on the Dark Web, the latest cellular and desktop social media investigations, open source searching, asset research, and borderless possibilities on the international front, plus the legal implications of this.

To learn more about the OSMOSIS Institute, visit https://www.osmosiscon.com/about-us/

Contact: Kandace Miller, [email protected]

SOURCE Voyager Labs

Related Links

https://www.voyagerlabs.co

