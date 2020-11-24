Vvital Biomed Announces Stellar Advisory Board

MISGAV, Israel, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vvital Biomed ("Vvital"), a portfolio company of The Trendlines Group Ltd. (SGX: 42T) (OTCQX: TRNLY), a leading Israel- and Singapore-based investment group focused on high-growth medical and agrifood technologies, announced that three world-renowned cardiologists have recently joined the advisory board of Vvital, strengthening the company's capabilities to build its solution for mitral and tricuspid valve repair.

Dr. Horst Sievert is the Director of the CardioVascular Center Frankfurt, Chief of the Department of Internal Medicine, Cardiology and Vascular Medicine of the Sankt Katharinen Hospital in Frankfurt, Germany. He is also a Professor of Internal Medicine/Cardiology at the University of Frankfurt. Dr Horst Siervet remarked: "Another breakthrough idea from Israel: a completely innovative and different approach to the Transcatheter Mitral valve repair concept."

Prof. Chaim Lotan has more than 30 years' experience in interventional cardiology. Until recently, he served as the director of the heart center at the Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and has been engaged for many years in the field of cardio-vascular innovations. He is the co-director of the highly prestigious ICI meeting and has been involved in many start-ups as chief medical officer or advisory board member. Prof. Chaim Lotan stated: "I liked the concept, the proof of concept work, the team, and thus was eager to join the advisory board."

Dr. Azeem Latib is the Director of Interventional Cardiology and Director of Structural Heart Interventions at Montefiore Medical Center in New York. He obtained his specialization in internal medicine and cardiology at Groote Schuur Hospital, Cape Town, renowned for its cardiology department. Dr Latib brings vast experience in complex coronary interventions as well as transcatheter aortic, mitral and tricuspid interventions. Dr. Azeem Latib noted: "Vvital Biomed's Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair concept is an out-of-the-box approach and has the logic and merits to achieve its goals."

Vvital is developing a unique transcatheter mitral valve repair solution to treat and prevent recurrence of mitral regurgitation (MR), a combination of two repair techniques in one procedure and with one device implant. The mitral valve leaflets repair technique, together with its "annuloplasty effect" increases the longevity of the mitral valve leaflets regurgitation repair.

Current Transcatheter Valve Repair solutions repair the valve leaflets but lack the ability to provide a long-term solution, which may lead to recurrent MR. Unlike current solutions, Vvital's Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair invention is appropriate for primary and secondary MR, therefore applicable to 95% of MR patients. It is performed with minimal trauma to the native valve on a beating heart.

Vvital's procedure immediately repairs the mitral valve regurgitation. Over time, the implant is surrounded by tissue ingrowth and becomes an integral part of the native mitral valve. The implant maintains the valve's dimensions and prevents future valve dilation and recurrent MR (annuloplasty effect).

Vvital's CMO, co-founder and inventor Professor Aram Smolinsky commented, "For the ~50% of patients who are ineligible for the gold standard mitral valve repair surgical procedure, our Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair solution, combining two repair techniques, provides functional anatomical results nearly identical to the functional anatomical results of the gold standard surgical procedure."

Vvital's CEO & Co-founder Nir Golan commented, "We are very excited to have three leading cardiologists on board. All of them represent true global experts in interventional cardiology and will contribute their knowledge and experience to enable the company to realize its goals."

