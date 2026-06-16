WaiV Robotics launches its autonomous drone landing platform in the U.S. as offshore infrastructure heads into deeper waters

Following a $7.5 million seed round, WaiV Robotics brings its maritime UAV recovery platform to the United States at the Energy Drone & Robotics summit (Booth 25) in Houston, allowing offshore operators to reliably deploy and recover UAVs directly from moving vessels

LONDON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WaiV Robotics, a maritime autonomous infrastructure developer, announces its official launch into the U.S. market, extending its autonomous drone launch and recovery technology to offshore operators nationwide. The expansion comes as offshore energy infrastructure is moving farther offshore, increasing the need for faster, more flexible inspection, maintenance, and emergency response capabilities. WaiV's system pairs AI-powered predictive algorithms with its patent-pending catch-lock-release technology to support reliable UAV recovery, even as vessels navigate challenging maritime environments.

As oil and wind-energy operations continue to push into more remote and demanding offshore environments, safe and reliable drone-enabled operations become even more critical. Mechanical failures, structural damage, or security incidents often require rapid assessment, but access windows are frequently limited by distance and sea conditions. While UAVs can reduce the need for crew-based inspections, their value depends on their ability to recover safely and remain operational in unpredictable offshore conditions.

As the first to solve fully autonomous UAV landings at sea, WaiV provides the infrastructure needed to make drone operations reliable in rough maritime conditions. WaiV's platform enables operators to launch and recover UAVs directly from moving vessels, allowing drones to serve as operational tools rather than one-time inspection assets. The platform helps extend situational awareness and operational reach across remote environments. The system's capabilities include:

Gyro-stabilized landing surface that actively compensates for wave conditions.

AI-enabled flight control command to UAV that takes over in the final approach to touchdown, eliminating human error from the landing sequence.

Proprietary landing pad that absorbs impact and locks onto the UAV's skids to secure in high-sea conditions.

Broad compatibility with vertical takeoff and landing UAVs, including multirotor, fixed-wing, and helicopter configurations, with no UAV modifications required.

In the energy sector, WaiV's platform enables UAVs to inspect active wind turbines, support oil and gas infrastructure maintenance, detect and track leaks and coordinate cleanup logistics, monitor activity around critical assets, and assist offshore operations vessels. The U.S. expansion follows WaiV's recent $7.5 million seed funding round and reflects growing demand for autonomous infrastructure that can support drone operations in harsh maritime environments.

"The future of offshore energy depends on the ability to maintain and support assets over time," says Johnny Carni, Founder and CEO of WaiV Robotics. "As energy assets continue to move farther from shore, operators need more efficient ways to maintain, support, and respond to issues across remote infrastructure. Our platform was built to make UAVs a reliable part of offshore operations, ensuring they can be used for missions where speed, safety, and access matter most. As we expand into the U.S., we look forward to helping American operators transform their existing vessels into dependable hubs for all types of maritime operations."

Meet us at booth 25 during the Energy Drone & Robotics Summit in Houston, Texas, from June 22–24.

About WaiV Robotics:

WaiV Robotics develops autonomous infrastructure designed to enable consistent UAV operations in offshore environments. Its technology integrates stabilization, sensor-driven control, and secure landing mechanisms to support reliable drone deployment from moving vessels. The company is focused on advancing the infrastructure required to scale UAV use across commercial, defense, and maritime applications.

Media Contact

Ofir Sever

ReBlonde for WaiV Robotics

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SOURCE WaiV Robotics