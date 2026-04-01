WARNER MUSIC GROUP AGREES TO ACQUIRE REVELATOR, STATE-OF-THE-ART INDEPENDENT MUSIC PLATFORM

Deal Marks Latest Move in WMG's Distribution and Label Services Expansion

NEW YORK, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Music Group (NASDAQ: WMG) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Revelator, the innovative B2B music platform that serves the independent business worldwide. The transaction is subject to customary conditions and is expected to close next quarter.

Formed in 2012, Revelator specializes in digital music distribution, rights management, royalty accounting, and real-time analytics, and its integration with WMG post-closing will transform the suite of services that WMG labels and ADA offer to artists and the independent community, while scaling WMG's reach.

Revelator currently supports hundreds of clients with cloud-based tools that streamline operations and financial reporting for artists, labels, and distributors. Among the full-stack platform's signature features are the state-of-the-art Revelator Pro, Revelator API and its White Label solutions. The Revelator organization boasts deep expertise in music, technology, and revenue management, and will bring that firepower to WMG's global operations, while continuing to service its current customers.

WMG CEO Robert Kyncl said: "The combination of Revelator's leading-edge technology and array of premier services with our global infrastructure will turbocharge our joint mission to support more labels and artists around the world. I'm very pleased to welcome the Revelator team to the WMG family."

Revelator Founder & CEO Bruno Guez said: "Since launching Revelator in 2012, we've striven to make the music industry fairer, simpler, and more transparent by bridging the gap between creativity, technology, and distribution. We're very happy to partner with WMG to superserve artists, labels, and distributors around the world."

About Revelator

Revelator is an independent partner for the music industry, providing the operational infrastructure artists, labels, distributors, and music technology companies need to distribute, manage, and monetize music with speed, clarity, and control. With a global footprint and customer base, Revelator is the trusted partner for forward-thinking independent music businesses. Follow Revelator on Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group (WMG) brings together artists, songwriters, entrepreneurs, and technology that are moving entertainment culture across the globe. WMG's Recorded Music division includes renowned labels such as 10K Projects, 300 Entertainment, Asylum, Atlantic, Big Beat, EastWest, Elektra, Erato, Fueled By Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Records Nashville. WMG's music publishing arm, Warner Chappell Music, has a catalog of over one million copyrights spanning every musical genre, from the standards of the Great American Songbook to the biggest hits of the 21st century. Warner Music Group is also home to ADA, which supports the independent community, as well as artist services division WMX. Follow WMG on Instagram, X, TikTok, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Media Contacts:

For Warner Music Group

Hannah Karp

[email protected]

For Revelator

Ahuva Berger-Bucat

[email protected]

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