Warply joins Mastercard Start Path.

Warply was inducted into the Start Path program with its innovative " Payments Keyboard " solution, a native mobile keyboard that leverages on-device natural language understanding (NLU) and delivers personalized financial and retail checkout services such as mobile payments and P2P transactions via messaging apps.

The Payments Keyboard app already supports various banking cases including p2p, p2b and real-time payments, card present payments through push payments, micro loans and micro insurance. The app distinguishes itself by its "consumer-first" approach and financial partnership model.

As part of the six-month Start Path program, Warply will have a gateway to operational support, technology expertise, commercial engagement with Mastercard's global ecosystem and opportunity to secure strategic investment.

"When corporates and startups work together, we seed innovation that ultimately leads to the delivery of real solutions and successes," said Amy Neale, Vice President and global lead for Mastercard Start Path. "At Mastercard, we scour the globe for cutting-edge startups like Warply that are ready to scale and shape the future of commerce."

"We aim to make Warply Payments Keyboard an intuitive financial services hub within all social media and chatting apps. To accelerate the distribution of this unique experience we are launching a proprietary customer-facing keyboard app by Q2 of 2020, leveraging Mastercard's ecosystem and our financial partners' existing PSD2 API infrastructure. We are very excited to join the Start Path program, particularly as it complements our upcoming series A financing announcement for Payments Keyboard."

Warply is one of the largest European companies in digital payments and Loyalty & Rewards Programs, operating in East Europe, Middle East, Africa, India and 3 more countries, offering innovative solutions in Loyalty & CRM, mobile banking and digital payments. Multi-awarded, Warply is today an established company in marketing cloud and digital payments industry, nominated for 4th year in a row as the more "Innovative Mobile Company of the year 2019".

