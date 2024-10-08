Watershed AC, Evogene and Ben-Gurion University Receive Approval for Second Year Grant to Continue the Collaboration Focused on Improving Crustacean Traits Utilizing Gene Editing Technology

Following a successful first year, Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) approved financing second year of collaboration

HAZEVA and REHOVOT, Israel, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Watershed AC ("Watershed", formerly Colors Farm Ltd.), a cutting-edge company in sustainable aquaculture and biotech and Evogene Ltd. ("Evogene") (NASDAQ: EVGN)(TASE: EVGN), a leading computational biology company aiming to revolutionize life-science-based product discovery and development, together with Ben-Gurion University (BGU), a renowned Israeli academic research institution, announced receiving an approval from IIA for a second year grant to continue developing CRISPR technology for crustaceans, following a successful first year.

The collaboration aims to provide a sustainable solution to existing limitations in gene editing for non-model organisms with sparse genomic data and protocols, focusing on improving key traits such as growth rate, disease resistance, and environmental adaptation in crustaceans, targeting giant freshwater prawn, white leg shrimp and red swamp crayfish.

The global shrimp market size was USD 40.35 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.09% during the 2024-2032 period[1]. The global crayfish market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 31.5% between 2024 and 2032[2]. These growing markets increasingly emphasize the need to expand sustainable aquaculture, making the technology developed in the frame of the collaboration exceptionally relevant.

During the first year the partners successfully met the collaboration's planned goals. Evogene leveraged its advanced GeneRator AI tech-engine and provided predictions for optimal guide RNAs (gRNAs), through several novel features: utilization of un-annotated genomes (lacking gene models), consideration of natural DNA variance in gRNAs design, and off-target prediction to increase editing specificity. This allowed Watershed and BGU to successfully produce the first edited giant freshwater prawn (Macrobrachium rosenbergii) with a selected target trait of colored eye, post larvae at advanced life stages, thereby achieving the main milestone in the utilization of CRISPR technology in crustaceans.

In the second year, the collaboration's main target is to industrially scale-up CRISPR technology for giant freshwater prawn and expand the obtained application to the additional crustacean species, white leg shrimp (Litopenaeus vannamei) and red swamp crayfish (Procambarus clarkia).

About Evogene:

Evogene Ltd. (Nasdaq: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN) is a computational biology company leveraging big data and artificial intelligence, aiming to revolutionize the development of life-science based products by utilizing cutting-edge technologies to increase the probability of success while reducing development time and cost.

Evogene established three unique tech-engines - MicroBoost AI, ChemPass AI and GeneRator AI. Each tech-engine is focused on the discovery and development of products based on one of the following core components: microbes (MicroBoost AI), small molecules (ChemPass AI), and genetic elements (GeneRator AI).

Evogene uses its tech-engines to develop products through strategic partnerships and collaborations, and its five subsidiaries including:

Biomica Ltd. (www.biomicamed.com) developing and advancing novel microbiome-based therapeutics to treat human disorders powered by MicroBoost AI;



Lavie Bio Ltd. (www.lavie-bio.com) - developing and commercially advancing, microbiome based ag-biologicals powered by MicroBoost AI;



AgPlenus Ltd. (www.agplenus.com) -developing next generation ag chemicals for effective and sustainable crop protection powered by ChemPass AI; and



Casterra Ag Ltd. (www.casterra.co)– developing and marketing superior castor seed varieties producing high yield and high-grade oil content, on an industrial scale for the biofuel and other industries powered by GeneRator AI.

For more information, please visit: www.evogene.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" relating to future events. These statements may be identified by words such as "may", "could", "expects", "hopes" "intends", "anticipates", "plans", "believes", "scheduled", "estimates", "demonstrates" or words of similar meaning. For example, Evogene and its subsidiaries are using forward-looking statement in this press release when it discusses the ability to achieve sustainable solution to existing limitations in gene editing for non-model organisms with sparse genomic data and protocols and the ability to achieve the collaboration target to industrially scale-up CRISPR technology for giant freshwater prawn and expand the obtained application to the additional crustacean species, white leg shrimp and red swamp crayfish. . Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, describe opinions about future events, involve certain risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and are not guarantees of future performance. Therefore, actual future results, performance or achievements of Evogene and its subsidiaries may differ materially from what is expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of Evogene and its subsidiaries, including, without limitation, the current war between Israel and Hamas and any worsening of the situation in Israel such as further mobilizations or escalation in the northern border of Israel and those risk factors contained in Evogene's reports filed with the applicable securities authority. In addition, Evogene and its subsidiaries rely, and expect to continue to rely, on third parties to conduct certain activities, such as their field-trials and pre-clinical studies, and if these third parties do not successfully carry out their contractual duties, comply with regulatory requirements or meet expected deadlines, Evogene and its subsidiaries may experience significant delays in the conduct of their activities. Evogene and its subsidiaries disclaim any obligation or commitment to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments or changes in expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions.

1. Source: Fortune Business Insights, Shrimp Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/shrimp-market-106303

2. Source: Research & Markets, Global Crayfish Market Report and Forecast 2024-2032, https://www.researchandmarkets.com/reports/5921486/global-crayfish-market-report-forecast?srsltid=AfmBOooqLPup57aBJfYe7uUhJFWB5KcxWhn5jFmTz9uT9QceA1lDXEN0

