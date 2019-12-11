WeBuy Partners With ExitValley to Launch Their Equity Funding Round

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeBuy is now beta testing their innovative mobile shopping platform. The pilot release, scheduled for January 2020 in Oxford, is sure to make big waves in the online shopping industry. With WeBuy, buyers and sellers can connect to each other more directly, allowing buyers to find the goods and services they are looking for without the hassle of going store to store to find the best deal.

In December 2019, WeBuy launched a fundraising campaign on ExitValley. ExitValley was the clear choice in funding platforms, as it enables the general public to become investors in innovative technology startups. This equity funding round will give the public an opportunity to become a shareholder in the company. WeBuy works to be valuable for both consumers and businesses. As such, they aim to involve the general public in this first round of fundraising. While other technology startups may look to venture capitalists to offer funding, Emil Guberman, founder and CEO of WeBuy, felt it was important to encourage private users to be investors.

"WeBuy is a social platform that is truly created and owned by its users. It is important that we give the first investment opportunity to our users and the public."

~Emil Guberman

Founder and CEO

WeBuy

WeBuy aims to make online shopping more efficient for both consumers and sellers by matching sellers with consumers directly. Currently, consumers have to go from store to store, or website to website, searching for the exact product or the best deal for the good or service they want to buy. With WeBuy, consumers post what they are looking for and sellers send them their best product and price. Then, the consumer can choose from the options and find the best deal for them. This takes the stress out of shopping and makes the whole process easy and quick.

WeBuy is the first on-demand shopping platform. It connects people and local businesses, on-demand and in real-time. WeBuy provides buyers and sellers with the tools that allow them to save money and time while making educated and targeted decisions.You can learn more about WeBuy by visiting their website, www.wby.io . If you are interested in becoming an investor, you can learn more about investment opportunities by visiting their campaign on ExitValley .

Contact:

Alex Warshawsky

Marketing Manager

alex@wby.io

SOURCE WeBuy