Weeks of Manual Infrastructure Work, Condensed to Hours: Quali and Cisco Launch Stack Automation Platform at Cisco Live

'Stack Automation by Quali' helps enterprises move from infrastructure to outcomes faster by automating the deployment of Cisco and third-party software and Cisco-based full-stack solutions with NVIDIA AI technologies

AUSTIN, Texas, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quali today announced the launch of Stack Automation by Quali, a new deployment automation platform developed for Cisco and unveiled at Cisco Live. Offered exclusively through Cisco, the platform is designed to help enterprises move from manual, component-by-component infrastructure assembly to automated, production-ready full-stack deployments in hours, not weeks.

For most enterprises, standing up production infrastructure still means weeks of manual configuration, integration work, and coordination across teams. Time that delays business outcomes and stretches already thin IT resources. Stack Automation by Quali enables enterprises to automate day-0 planning and day-1 deployment, of full-stack solutions spanning compute, networking, storage, AI tooling, observability, security, and AI software layers across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid infrastructure.

Built on Quali's Torque platform, Stack Automation by Quali combines Cisco's validated infrastructure architectures, automation intelligence, and full-stack operational expertise with NVIDIA AI Enterprise software and technologies including NVIDIA NIM microservices, NVIDIA Nemotron open models, and agentic AI development capabilities to help organizations deploy, govern and scale production environments for traditional and AI workloads. The platform supports a broad range of AI ecosystem software partners and Cisco infrastructure environments, including Cisco AI PODs as part of Cisco Secure AI Factory with NVIDIA, enabling organizations to move from weeks-long manual infrastructure assembly to delivering AI outcomes in just hours.

"Enterprise AI infrastructure has become operationally complex at a scale most organizations were never designed to manage manually," said Lior Koriat, CEO of Quali. "Organizations are now facing a fundamentally different challenge: not simply how to build AI infrastructure, but how to operationalize, govern, and scale AI systems once they enter production. Stack Automation by Quali was built to give enterprises the operational control layer needed to quickly deploy AI infrastructure consistently, securely, and at scale."

"No enterprise should burn weeks of engineering time manually configuring infrastructure every time they need to stand up a new application," said Jeremy Foster, SVP & GM, Cisco Compute. "Stack Automation by Quali was designed to solve that. Whether you're deploying a traditional workload or standing up a new AI application on a Cisco AI POD, you should be measuring time to outcome in hours not weeks. That's what this platform offers."

"Enterprises are moving AI from pilots into production, and that demands more than great models, it demands a governed, full-stack platform they can run anywhere," said John Fanelli, VP of Enterprise Software, NVIDIA. With NVIDIA Nemotron models and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, which includes NIM microservices and NVIDIA NVIDIA NemoClaw agent blueprints as the foundation, Cisco Stack Automation by Quali gives customers a fast, secure, policy-governed path to deploy NVIDIA-accelerated AI, from a RAG blueprint to Nemotron models, on their own Cisco Secure AI Factory infrastructure. It's how organizations turn individual deployments into production AI at scale, with confidence."

The launch comes as enterprise AI adoption enters a new phase. Over the past several years, organizations have focused heavily on acquiring GPUs, building AI factories, and deploying sovereign AI infrastructure. But as AI systems move into live production environments, enterprises are increasingly discovering that infrastructure ownership alone does not solve the operational complexity of deploying, governing, securing, and scaling AI systems reliably across production environments.

Stack Automation by Quali addresses that challenge through reusable, policy-driven deployment blueprints that automate AI pod deployments, GPU infrastructure management, runtime governance, and software integration across production AI environments. Instead of spending weeks or months manually integrating infrastructure components, enterprises can deploy repeatable, production-ready AI environments on Cisco Secure AI Factory with NVIDIA infrastructure in hours.

For enterprise IT and infrastructure leaders, the implication is straightforward: the bottleneck is no longer infrastructure, but deployment speed and operational complexity. Stack Automation by Quali was built to remove that bottleneck, giving teams a faster, more consistent path from infrastructure investment to production outcomes across both traditional and AI workloads at scale.

About Quali

Quali is the leader in AI infrastructure management and Environment-as-a-Service automation. Torque, Quali's cloud and AI infrastructure platform, enables enterprises to provision, govern, and scale AI workloads across GPU hardware, on-premises data centers, and hybrid and public cloud environments from a single control plane. Torque's enterprise-grade infrastructure platform is purpose-built for regulated industries that require technical enforcement of AI governance, data residency, and operational sovereignty. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Quali can be found at www.quali.com.

SOURCE Quali