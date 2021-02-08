WhiteSource Unveils Global Channel Strategy and Vision, Led by Rick Riccio, New Head of Channels

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteSource , the leader in open source security and license compliance management software, announced today that it is launching a new global Channel-focused strategy to drive business performance and bring new profits via new and existing channel partners.

The new strategy will be led by Rick Riccio, WhiteSource's new Head of Channels, who previously led successful North American Channel programs at multiple cybersecurity software organizations. Riccio will be responsible for creating the new vision, enablement, program design, and experience programs.

Revenue for WhiteSource's solutions via its current Channel Partners climbed each quarter in 2020. Along with the new Sales organization, WhiteSource has set aggressive goals to reach a point where the large majority of revenue will be generated from Channel sales.

"WhiteSource's Software Composition Analysis solution continues to be the leading choice for Enterprise customers worldwide," said Riccio. "By joining forces with our Channel partners, we will enable them to capitalize on WhiteSource's strong competitive advantages."

In order to support the new channel structure and goals, WhiteSource will be recruiting new channel partners that will focus on selling WhiteSource's Software Composition Analysis solution, helping expand the North American enterprise market. In addition, WhiteSource has updated its partner program and the partner compensation plan with a large investment in high margins and a strong deal registration process. The new strategy will also focus on empowering WhiteSource partners with comprehensive support from the onboarding stage until the selling stage.

About WhiteSource

WhiteSource is the pioneer of open source security and license compliance management. Founded in 2011, its vision is to empower businesses to develop better software by harnessing the power of open source. WhiteSource is used by more than 800 customers worldwide, from all verticals and sizes, including 23% of Fortune 100 companies, as well as industry leaders such as Microsoft, IBM, Comcast, and many more. For more information, please visit www.WhiteSourceSoftware.com .

