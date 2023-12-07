Windward AI Selected by Prefectura Naval Argentina to Enhance Maritime Domain Awareness with Predictive Intelligence

The Prefectura Naval Argentina will use Windward's AI platform to monitor areas of interest and address security, economic, and environmental threats in the maritime domain

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Windward (LSE: WNWD), the leading Maritime AI™ company, announced today that Prefectura Naval Argentina (PNA), the maritime law enforcement agency of Argentina, has selected Windward to augment its maritime domain awareness. The law enforcement agency will use Windward's platform to monitor activities in areas of interest and major waterways and address threats such as smuggling and Illegal Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing.

IUU fishing is a notorious issue in South America. Nearly a third of the Chinese fishing fleet's 3,000 vessels operate in South America, especially near the exclusive economic zone of Argentina. Argentina has taken strong measures to prevent illegal fishing in the maritime areas under its jurisdiction - in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea - through the control and prevention of unauthorized intrusions into its exclusive economic zone. By increasing its awareness of the maritime domain, it seeks to reduce the negative impact that any illegal activities may have on security, the environment and, ultimately, socio-economic development.

By leveraging Windward's Maritime AI and multi-source capabilities, Prefectura Naval Argentina will have one source of truth and a full operational picture for all relevant stakeholders. Windward's AI will also augment the PNA's internal systems and integrated assets with data and insights to allow them to monitor, analyze, and interpret maritime data from areas of interest in real time. Windward's platform, integrated into the Coast Guard System, will optimize the process of making informed decisions, preventing illicit activities, and efficiently responding to any potential threats.

"Windward, along with Cytric Partners, our representatives in Argentina, are proud to support the Prefectura Naval Argentina in their mission to enhance maritime domain awareness," said Ami Daniel, Co-founder and CEO of Windward. "Our Maritime AI has played a pivotal role in helping governments and law enforcement agencies address pressing issues like IUU fishing, ensuring the safety of their oceans, and safeguarding the security and prosperity of their nations. This collaboration sets an example for other agencies worldwide who are looking to embrace technological advancements to get a comprehensive and real-time operational picture for maritime security and sustainability."

"Windward's Maritime AI platform will significantly enhance our ability to address threats like IUU fishing and ensure the safety of our exclusive economic zone," said the Director of Information Technology and Communications of the Argentine Naval Prefecture. "This improvement to our maritime domain awareness capabilities reflects our determination and dedication to prevent illicit activities and protect human life at sea, preserve resources and the environment."

About Prefectura Naval Argentina

Prefectura Naval Argentina (PNA) is the Security Force of the Argentine Republic with competence in the exercise of navigation security police, security police and judicial police in seas, rivers, lakes, canals and other navigable waters of the Nation and in ports under national jurisdiction. In its capacity as national Maritime Authority and in compliance with its function as auxiliary fishing police and a component part of the Integrated System for the Control of Fishing Activities (SICAP), it carries out multiple tasks of patrolling, surveillance and control in the maritime areas under national jurisdiction, as well as in those subject to national jurisdiction. Such functions not only include the control of the outer limit of the exclusive economic zone to prevent the entry of unauthorized foreign fishing vessels, but also the control of the vessels of the national fishing fleet, in order to guarantee the safety of navigation, the safeguarding of human life at sea and to contribute to the prevention of pollution and compliance with fishing legislation.

For more information visit: https://www.argentina.gob.ar/prefecturanaval

About Windward

Windward (LSE: WNWD), is the leading Maritime AI™ company, providing an all-in-one platform for risk management and maritime domain awareness needs to accelerate global trade. Windward's AI-powered decision support platform and exception management offers a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem and allows stakeholders including ocean freight forwarders, shipping companies, insurers, energy companies, banks, and governments to make real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions to achieve business and operational readiness.

For more information visit: https://windward.ai/ .

