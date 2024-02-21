Windward Maritime AI partners with INTERPOL to Help Combat Global Maritime Crime

Windward chosen by INTERPOL, the world's largest international police organization, to enhance its global efforts to address illegal activities at sea and create a safer maritime environment

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Windward (LSE: WNWD), the leading Maritime AI™ company, has announced a partnership with INTERPOL, The International Criminal Police Organization, to assist in their mission of facilitating a secure maritime environment. Windward's Maritime AI will provide valuable intelligence and insights to help identify, track, and prevent criminal activities such as illicit trafficking, human smuggling, and illegal fishing, creating a more secure maritime environment.

Sea transport accounts for around 90 percent of the global movement of goods. However, the vastness of the oceans and the sheer magnitude of vessels and containers in operation make maritime security a challenging task, especially due to its international nature. The lack of actionable visibility in the maritime domain emboldens criminals, negatively impacts global trade, and poses significant threats to national and international security.

Through this partnership, INTERPOL will leverage Windward's insights to advance investigations of suspicious vessels, activities, and areas of interest worldwide. Windward's platform will enhance INTERPOL's capacity to detect and disrupt illegal maritime activities, including smuggling, piracy, IUU, human trafficking, and the transportation of illegal goods to create a safer maritime environment which is essential for the smooth flow of global trade.

"Our oceans are vast and that is often exploited by bad actors to evade authorities. We are honored that INTERPOL chose Windward's solution to support their fight against global maritime crime," said Ami Daniel, CEO of Windward. "This is a testament to the excellence of our advanced AI capabilities which will make a significant impact in addressing the critical issue of maritime crime and making the seas safer for global trade."

Windward's Maritime AI platform is powered by advanced machine learning and behavioral analytics models, utilizing billions of data points to provide valuable insights into vessel behaviors, and ownership structures, and predict in real-time which vessels are likely to be involved in illicit activities. Windward's solution is the global standard in maritime domain awareness, enabling government bodies across the globe to protect their borders, national interests, and citizens, by bringing visibility to the opaque maritime environment.

"Tackling maritime crime has become a crucial mission for law enforcement agencies and INTERPOL. We work with local, regional, and international stakeholders to reduce maritime crime globally and improve maritime governance," said Hasan Khajah, Coordinator of the Maritime Security Unit of INTERPOL. "We welcome the opportunity to leverage Windward's technological and maritime expertise to bolster our enforcement capabilities and help achieve a safer maritime environment."

About Windward

Windward (LSE:WNWD), is the leading Maritime AI™ company, providing an all-in-one platform to accelerate global trade. Windward's AI-powered decision support and exception management platform offers a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem and enables stakeholders to make real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions to achieve business and operational readiness.

Windward's Maritime AI supports companies across industries. The company's clients range from oil supermajors, freight forwarders, and port authorities, to banks, shippers, insurers, and governmental organizations.

For more information visit: https://windward.ai/.

About INTERPOL

INTERPOL's mission is to enable police around the world to work together to prevent and fight crime. It offers police a high-tech international infrastructure of technical and operational support to meet the growing challenges of fighting emerging types of crime. Only through international cooperation can police hope to tackle today's criminals. It works to ensure that police around the world can instantly share and access the relevant data necessary to assist their investigations through secure communications channels.

