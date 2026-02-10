Wint Caps 2025 with Over a Billion Gallons of Water Saved and Record Damage Prevention

Platform more than doubles its global footprint and prevents over $100M in water damage

BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wint, the leading provider of water management solutions for the built environment, today announced key performance statistics from 2025.

Over the course of the year, Wint helped more than 1,500 facilities worldwide save a total of 1.15 billion gallons of water and avoid approximately 39,000 metric tons of carbon emissions. Trusted by customers such as HP, Suffolk Construction, and the Empire State Building, the company also helped prevent more than 1,300 water damage incidents, avoiding an estimated $100 million in potential losses from damage.

As organizations worldwide confront rising water-related costs and intensifying sustainability pressures, many are seeking to proactively manage water use, mitigate damage from leaks, and reduce their environmental footprints. Against this backdrop, Wint enters 2026 with strong momentum, a broader global footprint, and deeper visibility into water behavior and system health – raising the standard for enterprise-grade water management in buildings.

Drawing on data from hundreds of diverse enterprise customers, Wint conducts finely-tuned analysis of the sources of water related issues, which generally fall into three categories: water-waste incidents caused by leaks from toilets, taps, showers, pools, and irrigation systems (70% of incidents); facility damage incidents, where water leaks inside the facility (16%); and equipment failures, including cooling towers, boilers, and appliances (14%).

"2025 demonstrated that the built environment is ready for a fundamental shift in how it manages water," said Alon Geva, CEO of Wint. "With 30,000 systems sold, strategic backing from Grosvenor, and our newest AI capabilities now available in the market, we enter 2026 positioned to make intelligent water management the standard – not the exception."

Throughout 2025, Wint rolled out major updates and expanded partner programs that support distributors, contractors, insurers, and facility managers facing escalating risk and efficiency challenges. The company has:

Reached a total of over 30,000 systems sold , further cementing its position as the leader in water management technology solutions.

, further cementing its position as the leader in water management technology solutions. Grew its customer base by more than 40% to nearly 600 enterprises around the world.

to nearly 600 enterprises around the world. Built a global network of distribution partners who deliver and support Wint's solutions, providing local expertise to customers across North America, the UK, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

who deliver and support Wint's solutions, providing local expertise to customers across North America, the UK, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Introduced AI-based Water Insights , which analyzes granular water-flow data and distills it into actionable guidance for facility and sustainability managers, developers, and general contractors. By uncovering patterns and anomalies over time, the capability helps teams identify hidden inefficiencies, benchmark performance, and take proactive steps that reduce waste, carbon impact, and operational damage.

, which analyzes granular water-flow data and distills it into actionable guidance for facility and sustainability managers, developers, and general contractors. By uncovering patterns and anomalies over time, the capability helps teams identify hidden inefficiencies, benchmark performance, and take proactive steps that reduce waste, carbon impact, and operational damage. Launched AI-driven water temperature tracking and boiler-health analysis , which correlates water flow and temperature patterns throughout buildings, giving facility and sustainability teams a deeper understanding of how water behaves across systems.

, which correlates water flow and temperature patterns throughout buildings, giving facility and sustainability teams a deeper understanding of how water behaves across systems. Secured a strategic investment from Grosvenor, one of the world's most respected property owners and developers. Grosvenor will expand its incorporation of Wint's AI-driven solutions across its portfolio, helping to enhance building resilience, reduce water usage, and cut emissions.

"Water waste and damage have become critical operational and financial risks, driving up costs and deepening scarcity concerns worldwide," said Yaron Dycian, Chief Product and Strategy Officer at Wint. "Every data point we collect makes our platform smarter and our customers more resilient. In 2025, that meant preventing $100 million in potential damage and eliminating over a billion gallons of waste. In 2026, we're focused on scaling that impact by bringing proactive water intelligence to buildings everywhere."

About Wint:

Wint is the leading provider of water management solutions for the built environment – protecting properties, ensuring business continuity, and driving sustainability at scale. As the only AI-powered, enterprise- and insurance-grade platform, Wint proactively prevents leaks, eliminates waste, and provides usage insights across every system and every stage of a building's lifecycle. Backed by the industry's only global insurer warranty and trusted by leaders like HP, Suffolk Construction, and the Empire State Building, Wint makes buildings smarter, safer, and more sustainable.

SOURCE Wint