Workiz Announces Three Executive Team Management Appointments

The appointments include two promotions from Workiz's existing team to VP of Finance and Operations. New VP of Product Danny Zach is becoming VP of Product after a successful tenure at Inuit.

SAN DIEGO, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workiz , the leading all-in-one platform for field service teams, today announced a significant set of promotions to bolster the company's senior management team. The promotions will result in a new VP of Finance, VP of Operations and Strategy, and VP of Product to bolster Workiz's existing offering and cement its strategy to ride a wave of growing demand for digital field service solutions.

Strengthening our position in the field service market, we've expanded our team of senior executives with the appointment of our (left to right) VP of Product, Danny Zach, OVP of Finance, Shai Forster, and VP of Operations & Strategy, Yosi Rahimi

After joining the Workiz team in 2022 as Director of Finance, Shai Forster significantly improved the organization's financial structure and management. His strategic input and role will be expanded following his successful tenure as the company's new VP of Finance. Yosi Rahimi, who also joined Workiz in 2022 as head of Financial services after previously working in the banking sector, has been named VP of Operations and Strategy. Under his direction as Head of Financial Services, customer satisfaction grew markedly, and his new role will allow him to further build upon that impact.

Workiz's management appointments also included hiring Danny Zach, who previously served as Group Product Manager at Intuit, as well as additional product development roles. Danny's appointment adds crucial expertise regarding the entire cycle of product development and is poised to speed up development while improving overall product quality. All appointments took place against the backdrop of strong demand for digital field service products. With the latest management appointments, Workiz will be well positioned to take advantage of strong demand in terms of product and financial structure.

"What really sets Workiz apart is the product and process of our company, and all of that is driven by a highly motivated, experienced, and professional team," said Adi Azaria, CEO of Workiz. "Today, we promoted Shai and Yosi, whose impact on this organization has already been immense, and Danny, a truly first-class creative. This team will lead us toward an even better product, better processes, and, most importantly, happier customers who can focus on what they do best without distractions. We're excited to realize the full potential of what this team is capable of."

