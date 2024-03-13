Workiz Launches 'Genius' to Revolutionize Field Service Management with AI-Powered Offering

Workiz launches 'Genius,' an easy-to-use AI-powered tool kit redefining the field service industry, by seamlessly integrating cutting-edge technology with solutions that empower field service management professionals with a new way to communicate with their clients and run their business with AI. The first features launched to an exclusive group of users who saw a 33% reduction in response time and a 45% increase in reported customer satisfaction.

SAN DIEGO, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workiz, the management platform for field service teams, is announcing the launch of Workiz Genius, a revolutionary AI-powered toolkit of powerful capabilities designed to upend nearly every aspect of how field service professionals work. Workiz Genius adapts and learns, becoming a personalized smart assistant for users, providing valuable suggestions and insights, allowing service professionals to focus on what they do best.

Workiz Genius: an all-in-one AI toolkit that delivers efficiency, speed, intelligence, and independence. A personalized assistant that provides tailored insights. The image depicts Smart Messaging: instantly compose professional messages with context-aware suggestions from your conversation history and client details.

Workiz optimizes business operations by centralizing job and client data, empowering field service professionals to scale their businesses. With the addition of Genius, the tool kit of powerful AI features provides service professionals with a smart assistant that understands their unique needs. The suite of AI-enabled features can be implemented with only a few clicks for existing users and makes the Workiz experience even easier. The comprehensive AI offering makes Workiz the leader in AI for service professionals and the platform will continue to improve as more users are onboarded and further applications of AI are unlocked.

At its core, Workiz Genius goes beyond traditional CRM and customer management tools, introducing innovative features like Smart Messaging to effortlessly enhance customer interactions, ensuring faster and superior communication solutions, and optimizing every customer interaction. By leveraging advanced algorithms, Smart Messaging analyzes all customer history and interactions to provide service pros with context-aware message options and deliver perfect responses in an instant, every time. Early access users experienced an impressive 33% reduction in response time and a 45% increase in reported customer satisfaction.

Workiz Genius is also offering Call Insights as part of its Genius offering, enabling operational managers to instantly pinpoint overlooked opportunities and risks within dispatcher phone conversations, thus saving numerous hours that would otherwise be spent listening to complete calls. Every recorded call is analyzed and processed, giving users the full context of their customer interactions — key topics being discussed, top questions, upsell opportunities, customers at risk, team training opportunities, and more. Call Insights highlights crucial sections of calls, providing a high-level summary and actionable suggestions for post-call follow-ups. With every interaction, Workiz Genius becomes smarter, allowing users to focus on what truly matters - growing their businesses.

"The launch of Workiz Genius will help you work faster, smarter, and more efficiently. It reduces the number of hires while maintaining the same, if not more, output from every person on the team." Says Didi Azaria, CEO of Workiz. "The more Workiz is used, the smarter Genius becomes, adapting to each business's unique needs and preferences, giving them the edge they need to thrive. With Workiz Genius, we are investing to help field service businesses stay relevant and efficient in an ever-changing technological world.

