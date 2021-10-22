X-trodes Completes a $4.5 Million Seed Round to Improve Quality of Life and Reduce Hospital Workload

X-trodes' Smart skin helps people monitor sleep from their bed and empower users to shorten the recovery from muscle injuries 24/7

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- X-trodes, a bio-convergence company that developed wearable technology for advanced electrophysiological measurement and analytics, has raised a $4.5 million seed round led by Japan Israel High Tech Ventures (Chartered Group), Welltech. and Jeremy Coller.

Backed by over 15 years of academic research and scientifically validated patents, X-trodes has developed the world's first wireless Smart Skin™ that consists of an ultra-soft, dry, multi-electrode patch array system. Its patented technology that aims to reduce hospital and clinic workload and ease patients lives, is powered by machine learning methodologies that provide objective signal analysis and monitoring, for everyday activity in any environment.

The two first products that X-trodes brings to market are:

Medical-grade sleep monitoring - a truly wireless system for sleep monitoring, especially for neurological and psychiatric disorders. X-trodes single patch for multi-modality measurement, retrieves meaningful insights and diagnostics from patients' own bed, in their natural environment. Muscle recovery - A flexible wearable system that prevents muscle injuries and accelerates recovery by monitoring electrophysiology function in dynamic environments and analysing every muscle with wireless AI-driven insights.

Eyal Agmoni, Managing General Partner, Japan Israel High Tech Ventures 2LP says: "We found in X-trodes an outstanding founding team that developed a product that can profoundly improve the quality of life for us all. Patients can monitor and treat neurological disorders and recover from muscle injuries from the comfort of their own homes and beds. This team is building a revolutionary solution which is validated by multiple peer-reviewed journals as well as clinical and safety tests. The solution is set to become a leader in a rapidly growing market."

Furthermore, X-trodes products are used by researchers and scientists, allowing them to expand research beyond their labs and conduct tests, monitoring, and predictions on people in their natural environments and on the go.

Ziv Peremen, X-trodes co-founder and CEO said: "In 7 years, there will be more hospitalizations at home than in hospitals. A wide range of laboratory tests available only in hospitals can be performed at home with X-trodes, without compromising their quality or reliability. In terms of our capabilities, muscle recovery and sleep monitoring are just the beginning. We are proud to partner with tier 1 strategic partners that bring our ground breaking products to new patients and doctors around the world."

Galit Horovitz and Amir Alroy, Co-founders of Welltech Ventures added: "The X-trodes solution is a real revolution in the field of welltech and health tech. Beyond the 1st go to market sectors of sleep monitoring and muscle rehabilitation, we believe X-trodes is a groundbreaking platform that can democratize expensive medical routines and procedures making them affordable and more available to the public."

About X-trodes

X-trodes is a bio-convergence company and the developer of the world's first scalable wireless Smart Skin- a wearable technology for advanced electrophysiological monitoring and analytics, that can be used by patients in their natural environment.

X-trodes was founded by a team of experts in multidisciplinary fields, ranging from science and engineering to business development. Its core technology is based on an intellectual property (IP) that was developed over the last decade at Prof. Yael Hanein's nano-technology laboratory at Tel Aviv University. X-trodes was the 2020 Winner of the Coller Startup Competition at Tel Aviv University. Headquarterd in Israel the company has 12 employees.

