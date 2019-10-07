XM Cyber Named 2020 TAG Cyber Distinguished Vendor

HERZLIYA, Israel, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XM Cyber , the multi-award-winning breach and attack simulation (BAS) leader, announced today its selection by TAG Cyber as a Distinguished Vendor in this year's 2020 Security Annual.

XM Cyber is part of an industry collective supporting the democratization of cybersecurity research and advisory materials. Each distinguished vendor is selected by Dr. Edward Amoroso, CEO of TAG Cyber, and agrees to support and promote the free report, available today for free download at https://xmcyber.com/ .

"XM Cyber provides the only hyper-realistic breach and attack simulation solution that allows organizations to see their network from the eyes of the attacker, running continuously to find and show all the hidden attack vectors that can go under the radar of most protective measures. We add to that an ongoing and prioritized actionable remediation of security gaps, including a list of the most critical issues to be fixed and how to fix them," said Noam Erez, CEO and Co-Founder of XM Cyber.

"We are the only ones to address the critical question for enterprises: 'Are my critical assets really secure?' This recognition serves as additional validation of our HaXM platform, which has gained significant traction in the marketplace. Dr. Amoroso and his team continue to bring forward thought leadership on security and we are honored to be included."

The 2020 Security Annual is part of an annual series from TAG Cyber that is published each September since 2016. The massive report offers expert guidance, analysis, and education on fifty different aspects of the cybersecurity ecosystem. This year's report features an interview with XM Cyber's VP of Product, Menachem Shafran. To read that interview, please visit https://bit.ly/2IuUJhc .

"It's exciting being able to watch the XM Cyber solution and team grow," said Amoroso. "We're thankful for their support, and looking forward to a productive year working together."

About XM® Cyber

XM Cyber provides the first fully automated breach and attack simulation (BAS) platform to continuously expose attack vectors, from breach point to any organizational critical asset. This continuous loop of automated red teaming is completed by ongoing and prioritized actionable remediation of security gaps. In effect, HaXM® by XM Cyber operates as an automated purple team that fluidly combines red team and blue team processes to ensure that organizations are always one step ahead of the attack. XM Cyber has already received over 20 industry awards, including being recognized as a "Technology Pioneer" by the World Economic Forum. XM Cyber's customers include leading financial institutions, critical infrastructure organizations and manufacturers across North America, Europe, and Israel.

XM Cyber was founded by the highest caliber of security executives from the elite Israeli intelligence sector. Together they bring a proven track record in both the offensive and defensive cyber security domain. The company is headquartered in Israel and has offices in the US, UK and Australia.

About TAG Cyber

TAG Cyber is a research and advisory firm focused on democratizing world-class support for everyone. Based in New York City and led by Dr. Edward Amoroso, the firm is proud to support enterprise and government customers around the world.

