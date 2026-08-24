YL Ventures Ranks in PitchBook's Top Decile of Global Venture Capital for the Fourth Consecutive Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YL Ventures, the global cybersecurity-focused venture capital firm, has placed in the top decile of PitchBook's 2025 Global Manager Performance Score League Tables. It is the fourth consecutive year that the firm has finished in the top 10% of global venture capital fund managers, this time among 368 fund families.

Ofer Schreiber (Senior Partner and Head of Israel Office) and Yoav Leitersdorf (Managing Partner). YL Ventures partners with elite Israeli founders building next-generation cybersecurity solutions. With unique access to Israel's unparalleled technology ecosystem, we identify breakthrough innovations at inception and guide them to scale. Managing $800M across five funds, we provide these pioneering startups with comprehensive support and access to global security leaders.

The firm's PitchBook Performance Score has risen in each of the last three years, from 70.5 in the 2022 tables to 72.6 in 2023, 75.8 in 2024 and 76.7 in the 2025 tables. Of every firm in the venture capital top decile this year, YL Ventures is the only one dedicated exclusively to cybersecurity. The full league tables are published on PitchBook's Insights page.

PitchBook scores fund families against peer groups based on strategy and vintage year, weighing each fund by its age and how far its returns sit from the benchmark. Because the framework accounts for fund maturity and favors funds with higher DPI (the ratio of distributed capital to invested capital), it carries extra weight with institutional allocators.

"Sustained performance in venture capital comes from proximity, being close to the founders, close to the ecosystem and close to the technology through the years of building that follow," said Yoav Leitersdorf, Managing Partner at YL Ventures. "That is how we have worked since the firm's founding, and it is what this ranking measures over time. Our attention now is on the next generation of companies taking shape, in a market AI is revolutionizing faster than anyone expected."

YL Ventures is a venture capital firm dedicated exclusively to cybersecurity. For nearly two decades, the firm has partnered with top Israeli founders from inception, helping build category-leading companies that define the market. With offices in Silicon Valley and Tel Aviv and $800M under management, YL Ventures provides access to an unrivaled network of CISOs and industry leaders, shaping the next generation of Israeli cybersecurity innovation. Repeatedly recognized by PitchBook and TIME magazine for both performance and influence, YL Ventures stands at the forefront of cybersecurity venture capital.

The firm's current portfolio includes Novee, Native, MIND, Miggo, Opti, Hush and Cycode, among others. It has many successful exits including Aim Security, acquired by Cato Networks, Twistlock, acquired by Palo Alto Networks, Hexadite, acquired by Microsoft, Medigate, acquired by Claroty, Vulcan Cyber, acquired by Tenable, Spera Security, acquired by Okta, and Axonius, exited to late-stage investors.

Media Contact

Merav Ben Avi

VP Marketing, YL Ventures

[email protected]

SOURCE YL Ventures