Yotpo Automates 70% of Customer Support Tickets, Boosting Efficiency with Quack's Proactive Agentic AI Platform

Following a 50% increase in knowledge base coverage, Yotpo has renewed its collaboration with Quack to continue scaling AI-powered CX.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quack, the proactive agentic AI platform for customer support, today announced that Yotpo, a leading eCommerce marketing platform, has renewed its contract after successfully implementing Quack's Operating System to automate customer support and improve operational efficiency. Since deploying Quack, Yotpo has automated 70% of its support tickets and increased its customer support knowledge base coverage by over 50%, significantly reducing the need for human intervention and enhancing scalability.

Yotpo set a high standard of accuracy and emphasized the importance of a system free from hallucinations while searching for an AI-powered CX solution. Before adopting Quack, its global support team operated using a multi-tier system, but most of the support tickets involved routine, repetitive questions. This created a challenge in reducing human involvement to ensure scalability while maintaining quality assurance. Yotpo sought a unified solution that could automate these common queries, scale with the company's growing needs, and uphold the high level of accuracy customers expected.

Quack, the only proactive AI agent platform compatible with any CRM, integrated with Yotpo's Salesforce Service Cloud and Documents360 systems to improve coverage quality in its initial phase. Its duties quickly expanded to handle auto-responses, co-pilot functions, and more. By addressing issues before they escalated, the solution improved both the agent experience and customer satisfaction.

"Yotpo works with thousands of brands, and customer loyalty—both to us and to the brands we serve—is everything. That means our customer experience has to be exactly right," said Gil Fiarberger, SVP Client Services at Yotpo. "When we asked Quack a question and it provided an answer as accurate as one of our own human agents, we were convinced. We trained Quack on each of our products using real scenarios with real customers, essentially building an infinite team of experienced Yotpo agents. That's the real differentiator: it learned how to support our customers, not just anyone's."

Scaling customer support has become a major obstacle to sustainable growth for B2B, B2C, D2C, and SaaS companies. Traditional chatbot and flow-builder solutions are reactive and struggle to manage diverse, nuanced inquiries, while building quality in-house systems is slow and expensive. Quack changes this dynamic by allowing companies to deploy a network of AI agents that resolve issues before they even reach CX teams, enabling more efficient operations with fewer resources. For Yotpo, Quack's solution has significantly reduced the burden of repetitive queries, allowing its support team to focus on the most complex issues that require human expertise.

"Few companies have risen through the eCommerce technology landscape as quickly as Yotpo, a testament to its relentless innovation and dedication to exceptional customer experiences," said Nadav Kemper, CEO of Quack. "We're proud that Quack has been able to support that growth and help Yotpo deliver the level of service its customers expect. This renewed partnership reinforces our shared vision for proactive, AI-driven CX that scales as rapidly as Yotpo does."

Quack is the only proactive agentic AI platform purpose-built for SaaS companies, transforming customer support from a reactive cost center into a growth engine. Quack enables CX teams to train, deploy, and manage unlimited AI agents that deliver instant, contextual, human-grade support across every channel, tailored to the pace and complexity of software companies. Quack unifies multi-channel interactions, knowledge management, QA, and Voice of Customer insights to provide every AI superpower support teams need within one CRM-agnostic operating system. Founded by Nadav Kemper and Aviram Roisman, Quack maintains a global presence in Tel Aviv, San Francisco, and New York. Visit www.quack.ai or follow us on LinkedIn for more information.

