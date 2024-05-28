Yotvata Dairy Farm Invests in Mileutis to Improve Milk Quality

The partnership will also involve the implementation of a cutting-edge dairy farm management system, a prototype that will serve as a model for managing a commercial dairy operation without the routine use of antibiotics during lactation and the dry period

The collaboration meets the strategy of Mileutis and Yotvata (partially owned by Strauss Group) to redefine the milk industry and lead it into a more sustainable future

NESS ZIONA, Israel, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mileutis, an Israeli biopharmaceutical company, has announced a significant investment and expanded collaboration with Yotvata Dairy. As part of the new agreement, Yotvata Dairy Farm will invest millions of New Israeli Shekels in the Israeli company, signaling a commitment to achieve significant improvement in sustainability and milk quality. Yotvata has also stated its intention to replace the use of antibiotics for the treatment and prevention of infections with Imilac™ therapy in the Israeli dairy farms that supply it with milk. The project is led by Yotvata Dairy, Yotvata Dairy Farm and additional dairy farms which provide milk to Yotvata Dairy.

The partnership will also involve the implementation of a cutting-edge management system for dairy farms, a prototype that will serve as a model for managing a commercial dairy operation without the routine use of antibiotics during the dry period and lactation. This approach aligns with Mileutis mission to redefine the dairy industry, moving away from traditional reliance on antibiotics and towards more sustainable and environmentally friendly practices.

The partnership follows a successful clinical trial conducted in collaboration with Yotvata, where Mileutis' flagship product, Imilac™, demonstrated its effectiveness in replacing the use of antibiotics in dairy cows when administered at dry-off. The trial, which involved over 500 cows across seven large Israeli dairy farms, in addition to showing the ability of Imilac™ to replace the routine use of antibiotics as a dry-off therapy, demonstrated Imilac's ability to increase milk quality and milk yield.

Mileutis' Imilac™ and Milac™ therapies represent a shift towards more sustainable practices in dairy farming, providing a comprehensive solution for the industry. Firstly, the products enable a reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by increasing milk yield per cow and therefore reducing the carbon footprint per kilogram of milk. In fact, 90% of the largest dairy processing companies have set a goal to become carbon neutral by 2050.

Secondly, by minimizing the need for antibiotics, the therapies and additional products in Mileutis' pipeline are expected to reduce antibiotic usage in dairy farms by up to 90%. This is significant, as animals currently account for about 70% of global antibiotic usage, with the remaining 30% in humans. Thirdly, clinical trials have shown that Imilac™ increases the comfort and welfare of dairy cows, an important goal for both Yotvata and Mileutis.

Fourthly, by boosting productivity, Imilac™ and Milac™ enhance farmers' incomes and profitability. Fifthly, the therapies support economic access to sufficient and nutritious food in a growing population through improved milk quality and yield. Lastly, Imilac™ and Milac™ increase milk quality by utilizing a residue-free technology. Overall, these therapies represent a significant step towards more sustainable and efficient dairy farming practices, benefiting both farmers and consumers.

Mileutis plans to bring the therapy to the dairy industry with estimated potential annual revenue of above $1 billion globally. The residue-free peptide developed by the company is the first in a series of patented products targeting the growing concern of milk quality and sustainability in the global dairy industry.

"We are thrilled to take the next step in improving the dairy industry for all stakeholders - consumers, dairy farmers, and, of course, the cows," said David Javier Iscovich, CEO and co-founder of Mileutis. "The agreement with Yotvata is another milestone towards our vision of leading the dairy industry into a sustainable future, which is facing significant challenges."

"Our technology enhances the quality profile of milk, making it healthier for consumers while also being more environmentally friendly and improving animal welfare. Dairy companies around the world are starting to recognize that Mileutis' innovative solutions are poised to propel the industry forward towards a more sustainable future, benefiting consumers, dairy farmers and animals alike."

"In recent years, we have been implementing the 'Sustainable Dairy' program in the dairy farms that work with us, which emphasizes sustainability as well as the well-being and health of the cows," said Ram Srugo, CEO of Yotvata Dairy from the Strauss Group. "The launch of the new Yotvata Dairy Farm with Mileutis will help us improve the welfare of the cows and implement a crucial part of the sustainability goals in dairy farming. For our dairy farmers, this will be a significant breakthrough in the quality and yield of milk, with positive implications for the health of the herd. It will also have a positive impact on protecting the environment and will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions."

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) issued a positive opinion on the safety of Mileutis' leading product and platform. EMA recognized that Mileutis' product, which consists of casein hydrolysate, does not require a Maximum Residue Limit (MRL) evaluation.

Mileutis was established in 2004 and is headed by David Javier Iscovich. The R&D effort is being led by Dr. Jose Iscovich, president and co-founder of the company.

