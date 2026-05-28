You Can Now Find Waldo Hidden Inside Bingo Blitz In Brand New Partnership

Two iconic worlds of search, discovery and the winning moment come together in a global in-game collaboration

HERZLIYA, Israel, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Playtika, a global leader in mobile gaming entertainment and technology, today announces a collaboration between its flagship title Bingo Blitz and Where's Waldo? in collaboration with Universal Products & Experiences. A globally beloved brand that has remained a familiar presence in homes around the world, Where's Waldo? is a perfect fit for a game played by a global community of millions.

Bingo Blitz x Where's Waldo? Speed Speed Where's Waldo - Now in Bingo Blitz

For over 15 years, Bingo Blitz has been at the forefront of the free-to-play bingo category, bringing together players around the world who compete and connect in real time*. Built on social gameplay, rich content, and a genuinely engaged global community, it provides a natural home for a globally recognised brand like Where's Waldo?.

The Bingo Blitz collaboration introduces a full in-game takeover featuring two Where's Waldo? inspired rooms set in vibrant, detail-rich environments. While inspired by the excitement of searching for Waldo, the experience remains rooted in classic bingo gameplay, whilst bringing brand new anticipation and recognition into the Bingo Moment.

Lior Itzhak, GM at Bingo Blitz said: "What makes this collaboration exciting is how naturally the two experiences align. Our players are driven by anticipation, recognition and the excitement of the Bingo Moment. Where's Waldo? taps into that same feeling - the satisfaction of spotting the right detail at the right moment. Bringing Waldo into Bingo Blitz allows us to build on that shared instinct and offer our players something new, while staying true to what they love."

Bingo Blitz is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play (in-app purchases are available; for players 21 years of age or older). To follow along, visit Bingo Blitz on Facebook and Instagram.

About Bingo Blitz®

Bingo Blitz is the world's #1 free-to-play bingo game, enjoyed by a global community of players. Known for its strong social layer, rich content, and innovative features, Bingo Blitz continues to reinvent how people experience bingo by blending familiar gameplay with fresh, engaging moments that bring players together worldwide.

The BINGO BLITZ name and logo are trademarks of Playtika Santa Monica LLC.

*According to Sensor Tower, Bingo Blitz is the world's most popular free-to-play Bingo game by worldwide downloads across iOS and Google Play, as of 2025.

About Where's Waldo

First published in 1987, Where's Waldo? began as a collection of puzzle books created by English illustrator Martin Handford. The books became well-known for the challenge of finding Waldo hidden among detailed double-page illustrations and have been published in more than 30 languages worldwide. Readers are invited to search and find Waldo, recognizable for his iconic wardrobe including black-framed glasses, a red and white striped sweater, and a bobble hat. For nearly 35 years, Waldo's popularity has continued to transcend beyond books, inspiring television programs, video games, merchandise, comic strips, World Record attempts, events, and more. Where's Waldo? has become a beloved brand for generations of kids and adults across the globe.

About Universal Products & Experiences

Universal Products & Experiences (UP&E) globally drives the expansion and elevation of NBCUniversal's iconic collection of brands, intellectual properties, characters, and stories based on the company's extensive portfolio of properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation and NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. The division executes this through innovative physical and digital products, as well as engaging retail and product experiences across our expansive global theme park destinations (for both owned and third-party IP), location-based venues, e-commerce product platforms, and retailers around the world. Along with global brand strategy and creative, UP&E's lines of business include Consumer Products and Games, along with Theme Parks Products & Retail. UP&E is a division of Universal Destinations & Experiences, part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. More information is available at universalproductsexperiences.com.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide. For more, visit playtika.com.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KNdio2NiXN8

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Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2905084/5992093/Playtika_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Playtika Ltd.