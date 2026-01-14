YuLife Appoints Technology and Insurance Leader Tal Gilbert as CEO

Set to Lead YuLife's Next Phase of Growth as the Company Strengthens Its Data-Led Approach

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YuLife, an AI-forward insurtech for employee benefits, today announced the appointment of Tal Gilbert as Chief Executive Officer.

Gilbert will lead YuLife's next phase of growth, advancing the intelligence that connects everyday health, work and insurance. He will focus on deepening YuLife's AI capabilities and strengthening its offerings for employers, advisers and insurers globally.

Tal Gilbert, CEO of YuLife

Gilbert succeeds Sammy Rubin, YuLife's Founder and outgoing CEO, who will assume the role of Executive Chair. Rubin will focus on long-term strategy, global partnerships and advancing YuLife's vision of embedding health at the centre of financial protection.

Gilbert brings more than 20 years of global leadership experience across insurance, employee benefits and digital health. He previously served as CEO of Vitality US, Acting CEO of AIA Vitality in Hong Kong, and General Manager of Vitality Health International, where he helped scale engagement-led, data-driven insurance models across the UK, US and Asia. His background spans product innovation, global partnerships, and the use of behavioural data and applied AI to improve health and financial outcomes at scale.

Gilbert's appointment marks an important step in YuLife's evolution as the company introduces Yunity, the intelligence layer underpinning the YuLife experience. Yunity turns everyday engagement into insight, enabling earlier intervention and more effective support for individuals, employers, advisers and insurers.

Tal Gilbert, CEO, YuLife, said, "YuLife has built one of the most mission-driven and innovative companies in insurance and wellbeing. As AI reshapes knowledge work, employers will need to think creatively about how they support their people, creating opportunities for those who can understand health and financial needs earlier and respond more intelligently. YuLife is uniquely positioned to deliver proactive, personalised and measurable improvements at scale, and I'm excited to help grow a business that creates real value for individuals, organisations and insurers alike."

Sammy Rubin, Founder and Executive Chair, YuLife, said, "Tal is a world-class leader with deep experience at the intersection of insurance, behaviour change and global scale. As YuLife builds on its intelligence-led approach to supporting individuals, businesses and insurers earlier and more effectively, Tal is the right CEO to lead this next chapter. I look forward to supporting him as we continue to scale globally and reshape how insurance inspires people to live their best lives."

About YuLife: YuLife is an AI-forward insurtech redefining employee benefits for the way people live and work today. YuLife brings health and insurance together in a single experience that inspires people to live healthier lives. By turning small daily actions into lasting habits, rewarding progress, and offering personalised support when it matters most, YuLife helps people understand and use their benefits as part of everyday life, not just when they need to make a claim.

That ongoing engagement generates insight at scale. For employers, it supports healthier, more resilient workforces and helps maximise the value of benefits spend. For insurers, it provides a clearer view of population health, enables earlier and more predictable intervention, and supports more sustainable risk management. For advisers, it helps turn insight into clearer advice, aligning employers and insurers around better risk outcomes.

Partnering with leading insurers, including Bupa, MetLife and Old Mutual, YuLife operates globally and supports millions of people worldwide. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London, YuLife is backed by investors including Creandum, LocalGlobe and Dai-ichi Holdings. For more information, visit www.yulife.com.

