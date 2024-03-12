Zacks Launched the Israel 150 Platform

Zacks Israel 150 allows investors to rank Israeli equities based on criteria such as annual sales, market cap, assets, exchange, industry, and sectors. This feature helps investors focus on companies of interest and access initial and expanded information for their investment portfolios.

Companies listed on Zacks Israel 150 gain extensive visibility in the US investment community through Zacks' renowned distribution platform. The platform offers a dedicated Focus Profile for each company, including Else Nutrition, Enlight Renewable Energy, Tower Semiconductor, Protalix BioTherapeutics, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, IR-Med, Inc., Kamada, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Eltek, and others. The profile serves as a central hub for investors to access annual and quarterly financials, technical charts, Zacks research, analyst coverage, presentations, executives' bios, and links to additional resources.

Zacks analysts will prepare a dedicated article on the profiled companies, which will be distributed via Zacks' network to Institutional and Retail investor platforms, the Zacks Media Network, and the Zacks Social Network.

At Zacks Investment Research, the Israel 150 platform represents the initial step in leveraging the advanced distribution platform to offer investors convenient access to investment opportunities categorized by geography, sectors, and other criteria.

Zacks takes pride in being the first global research firm with a focus on Israeli and Israeli-related businesses. Information is made easily accessible to the US investment community, enabling companies to establish direct connections with Zacks' list of 2 million verified, accredited investors, C-level executives, and high net-worth investors.

About Zacks

Zacks Investment Research is one of the largest providers of independent stock, ETF, and mutual fund research in the U.S. The performance of our stock research recommendations has consistently ranked among the top research firms in the U.S. by independent evaluators of equity research. At the center of everything we do is a strong commitment to this independent research and sharing its profitable discoveries with investors. Helping investors find success has been the life's work of our Founder and CEO, who in 1978 discovered that earnings estimate revisions are the most powerful force impacting stock prices. This crucial finding led to the creation of our proven Zacks Rank stock-rating system that harnesses the power of earnings estimates. Since 1988, the private Zacks #1 Rank List has more than doubled the S&P 500, averaging +24.5% per year.

SOURCE Zacks Investment Research