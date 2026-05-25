Zero Candida Announces Corporate Changes

VANCOUVER, BC, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Candida (the "Company" or "ZCT"), (TSXV: ZCT) (OTC: ZCTFF) an Israeli FemTech medical device start-up, wishes to advise that it has elected to adopt semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR") in reliance on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers ("CBO 51-933").

Under the SAR framework, the Company will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") for its first and third quarters. Specifically:

the Company will not file interim financial reports or related MD&A for the first quarter (Q1) ending March 31, 2026, or the third quarter (Q3) ending September 30, 2026; and

the Company will continue to file audited annual financial statements within 120 days of December 31 and six-month interim financial reports within 60 days of June 30.

The Company confirms that it meets the eligibility criteria under CBO 51-933, including that it is a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million and is current in all required periodic and timely continuous disclosure filings.

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

About Zero Candida .

Zero-Candida technology (ZCT) is FemTech developing an AI smart tampon-like device based on therapeutic light source with a selected wave-length and intensity that can treat the Candida fungus successfully of 99.999% an POC overnight. Vulvo-Vaginal Candidiasis ("VVC") affects about 75% of women globally, ZCT device is a Game changer that has the potential to change the treatment of women and the FemTech industry in the world. The first of its kind of technology using a controlled "Blue Light," destroys the vagina fungus at record speed and without side effects. The treatment is Safety & carried out by a tampon-like medical device which, according to medical experts, provides an optimal solution for removing the fungus altogether and preventing the recurrence of the disease.

Zero Candida is working on creating a technology to enable the hybrid medicine services to be provided by gynecologists to populations that until now received no treatment at all, including, among others, in the developing countries. The ZCT device is Collect and transmits treatment data to the attending physician in real time, for assessment, treatment personalization and monitoring. Seamless data transfer through Wi-fi chip and VoIP, allows for the convenience of remote care and treatment consulting. Another significant advantage of the Zero Candida device is treatment without side effects, supporting growing demand from women to improve their health without the use of chemicals.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

/s/ "Eli Ben-Haroosh"

Eli Ben Haroosh, CEO, Director & Founder

Zero Candida Technologies Inc.

Contact:

Eli Ben Haroosh, CEO, Director & Founder

E: [email protected]

Website: www.Zero-Candida.com

Facebook: @Zero-candida

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

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SOURCE Zero Candida