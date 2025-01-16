Zero Candida Announces Successful Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Details of Investor Webinar

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Candida Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: ZCT) (FSE: 9L2) (the "Company" or "ZCT"), an Israeli FemTech medical device company focused on revolutionizing women's health, is pleased to announce that its shares are now successfully listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) under the trading symbol "9L2". Their listing marks a significant milestone for the Company as it expands its global presence, now cross-listed on both the TSX Venture Exchange and the FSE, providing increased visibility and access to a broader pool of international investors.

Eli Ben Haroosh, Founder & CEO, shared his excitement: "Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange represents a crucial step forward for Zero Candida. The European investment community has been captivated by our innovations from the start, and this listing allows them to directly be a part of our vision and growth journey. With our hospital partnerships and patent applications progressing across Europe, we're thrilled to expand our capital markets presence and accelerate our mission of revolutionizing women's health."

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE), operated by Deutsche Börse AG, is one of the world's leading trading venues for securities and Germany's largest stock exchange. THE FSE is recognized for its efficiency and transparency with electronic trading and settlement, enabling smooth cross-border transactions for international investors. The listing on the FSE provides Zero Candida with a strategic opportunity to connect with international investors and further establish its presence in Europe and beyond.

Investor Webinar Announcement

Additionally the Company will host an inaugural investor webinar for shareholders and other interested parties to attend virtually on Wednesday January 22, 2025, at 1:00pm EST (10:00am PST). During the presentation, the ZCT team will offer insights into the progress of their groundbreaking device and technology, and provide a corporate update and outline of upcoming milestones for 2025, followed by a question and answer session. Questions can be submitted at time of registration or asked at any time during the live webinar.

Interested participants can register for the event at the URL below. Alternatively, email [email protected] to register and submit questions.

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/Av2zeMAcTB-3HRKI8lYVGw

For those unable to attend, a recording of the webinar and additional materials will be made available on the Company's website.

About Zero Candida:

Zero Candida (ZCT) is a publicly traded FemTech company pioneering innovative solutions in women's health. The company is developing an AI-driven, tampon-like device that uses a therapeutic light source with a selected wave-length and intensity to effectively treat the Candida fungus with a demonstrated 99.999% success rate in POC. Vulvo-Vaginal Candidiasis ("VVC") affects about 75% of women globally, with 138 million women affected each year, and 492 million over their lifetime. Recurrent VVC (4 or more episodes per year) is increasingly documented to become drug resistant to existing treatments, since the root cause is poorly understood and addressed. ZCT has successfully completed a safety trial using its pre-clinical device in large animals (sheep), and is finalizing their device for human use in preparation for an upcoming clinical trial, that they secured both funding and agreements with leading hospitals in Israel and Europe for. The Company continues to grow its global patent portfolio with applications filed in the United States, Brazil and Europe, and was recently granted a final patent in South Africa. With hybrid medicine and technology-based diagnostics, ZCT is addressing unmet needs in women's healthcare and expanding access to underserved populations, bringing the field of gynecology into the 21st century. To learn more visit www.zero-candida.com.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. The Company provides no assurance that forward-looking statements and information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, other than as required by law. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by Zero Candida. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Victoria Gamble

[email protected]

(647) 874 3767

Eli Ben Haroosh

CEO & Founder

[email protected]

