Zero Candida Receives South African Patent for its ZC- 01 device

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Candida (the "Company" or "ZC") (TSXV: ZCT), an Israeli FemTech medical device start-up, is pleased to announce the Company has received a final patent from South Africa PCT patent PCT-IL 2023050243 in South Africa. In addition, the company is actively pursuing a global patent portfolio with applications filed worldwide including in the United States, Brazil, and Europe.

Zero-Candida T technologies, Inc. (ZCT) is FemTech developing an AI smart tampon-like device based on a therapeutic light source with a selected wave-length and intensity that can treat the Candida fungus successfully of 99.999% an POC overnight. Vulvo-Vaginal Candidiasis ("VVC") affects about 75% of women globally, and ZCT's device is game changer that has the potential to change the treatment of women and the FemTech industry in the world. The first of its kind of technology using a controlled "Blue Light," destroys the vagina fungus at record speed and without side effects. The treatment is safe and administered using the tampon-like medical device which, according to medical experts, is an optimal solution for removing the fungus altogether and preventing the recurrence of the disease.

Zero Candida is working on creating technology that enables hybrid medicine services to be provided by gynecologists to populations that until now, have had no access to treatment, including among others, those in developing countries. The ZCT device collects and transmits treatment data to the attending physician in real time, for assessment, treatment personalization, and monitoring. Seamless data transfer through a Wi-Fi chip and VoIP, allows for the convenience of remote care and treatment consulting. Another significant advantage of ZCT's device is that the treatment is free from side effects, supporting the growing demand from women to improve their health without the use of chemicals.

Eli Ben Haroosh, Founder & CEO: "Zero Candida is a groundbreaking and game-changing company in the world of women's medicine, accordingly we will hold patents in every possible continent in the world. The company's doctors' team is one of the best in the world in the field of women's health, together with patents around the world, will give the company business strength".

Dr. Asher Holzer, CTO & Director: "As the company's chief scientist, I find it of utmost importance to obtain a patent for the company's inventions and product development. Zero Candida is a world leader in technology that includes hybrid medicine, and technology-based diagnostics".

About Zero Candida:

Recurrent VVC (4 or more episodes per year) is increasingly documented to become drug resistant to existing treatments and constitutes up to 10% of the cases of VVC. Existing treatments are unable to overcome the high rate of recurrence, since the root cause of the condition is poorly understood and addressed.

ZC has signed pre-clinical agreements with hospitals in Israel and Europe and has successfully completed a safety trial for the use of their pre-clinical device in large animals (sheep). The company is advancing the development of their final product for human use in preparation for a clinical trial that will take place in June 2025.

Zero Candida's device will bring the field of gynecology into the 21st century with hybrid medicine and technology-based diagnostics. At the same time as developing the treatment procedure, Zero Candida is creating technology to enable hybrid medicine services to be offered by gynecologists to populations that until now, received no treatment at all, including, among others, in the developing countries.

