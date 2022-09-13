Zesty Lands $75 Million Series B to Lead the Evolution to Dynamic Cloud Infrastructure

Zesty tripled its revenue since last year's Series A by addressing skyrocketing demand for cloud infrastructure that dynamically adapts to changing business needs

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zesty , a pioneer in dynamic cloud infrastructure solutions, today announced a $75 million Series B funding round led by B Capital and Series A investor Sapphire Ventures . Previous investors Next47 and S-Capital also participated in the round. Zesty has raised $116 million in total since its founding in 2019. Zesty's customer base has grown by 127% from 2021 to 2022 and the company has tripled its revenue since its Series A last year.

The static nature of cloud infrastructure today encumbers DevOps with the burdensome task of managing cloud resources in a constantly shifting business environment. DevOps teams burn countless hours trying to make predictions and manual adjustments to ensure their infrastructure efficiently meets application demand. Budgets are further strained as cloud infrastructure spend is expected to hit over $90 billion in 2022 – 22% more than in 2021.

Zesty's solutions spearhead the evolutionary transition to dynamic cloud infrastructure by automatically adapting compute and storage to meet real-time business needs. As a result, businesses can finally fulfill the promise of the cloud by gaining the flexibility they need to scale up or down. This allows DevOps teams to significantly reduce cloud costs, maintain optimal app performance, and alleviate the stress of managing static infrastructure. Zesty's solutions require zero human input – so engineers no longer waste time monitoring, measuring, predicting, and adjusting resource allocations, and can instead focus on developing new products and features.

"The cloud has become the foundation for critical functions for countless companies, but more often than not, DevOps teams are stuck with static infrastructure, like discount program commitments or allocated storage volumes that waste time and money," said Maxim Melamedov, CEO and co-founder of Zesty. "This situation is no longer tenable in today's volatile economic environment, or any environment for that matter. DevOps teams shouldn't be wasting their time babysitting the cloud. That's why we're excited to help companies save significant resources, both financial and human. This investment will help us grow our team and further develop our products to meet the exploding demand for greater cloud flexibility."

Zesty's suite of products are designed with DevOps teams in mind, providing the first automated solutions for resource optimization tasks that are traditionally manual and labor intensive.

Their customer base includes hundreds of international companies – including Heap, Gong, Yotpo, Monday, and Wiz.

"Despite its enormous value and scalability, the cloud still lacks flexibility and that's holding DevOps back," said Rashmi Gopinath, General Partner at B Capital. "Teams are forced to make impossible predictions regarding future infrastructure needs, which leads to wasted money and is a huge drag on DevOps productivity. Dynamic cloud infrastructure is the game-changer so many businesses have been waiting for, and we're excited to be part of this cloud revolution."

"Cloud computing continues to hold huge potential and promise for companies of all sizes and at all stages of the cloud adoption journey," said Casber Wang, Partner at Sapphire Ventures and Zesty board member. "But that promise comes at a high associated cost: management intricacy, cloud waste, margin erosion, imprecise budgeting, and much more. Cloud needs have always been dynamic, and with Zesty's differentiated optimization platform, companies can now see the ROI and stop making such a trade-off, programmatically."

Zesty helps organizations adapt to changing business needs by making their cloud infrastructure more dynamic. With offerings for compute, block storage, and Kubernetes, Zesty automatically scales resources to meet application demands in real-time. This helps DevOps teams to slash cloud costs, maintain perfect app performance, minimize the hassle of managing infra and fully realize the true flexibility of the cloud.

