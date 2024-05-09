Zesty Named Top Rated Cloud Optimization Software by FeaturedCustomers For Second Consecutive Year

With a customer-centric value proposition and measurable financial impact on cloud spending, Zesty achieved a 4.8/5 customer satisfaction score for the second year in a row

TEL AVIV, Israel , May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zesty , a pioneer of automated cloud infrastructure optimization, has been named a Top Rated Software by FeaturedCustomers , the world's only customer reference platform for B2B business software & services. This is the second year in a row that Zesty has received this distinction.

Zesty helps organizations to be more adaptable to changing business needs by making their cloud infrastructure, including compute and block storage more dynamic. Serving over 500 customers, Zesty automates cloud infrastructure management, reducing costs and the time needed to manage cloud resources.

"Being named a Top Rated Software by FeaturedCustomers once again is a testament not only to the relentless dedication and hard work of the Zesty team but to the value we are bringing our customers" says Maxim Melamedov, CEO and co-founder of Zesty. "Cloud optimization remains a challenge for a vast majority of companies, and even those that have begun their FinOps journey know that there is still a long way to go. This recognition is further proof that once companies start to invest in cloud optimization, while the savings may total in the hundreds of thousands of dollars annually, the value of a good partner is priceless."

FeaturedCustomers helps potential B2B buyers research and discover business software & services through vendor-validated customer reference content such as customer testimonials, success stories, case studies, and customer videos. Every day its platform helps influence the purchasing decisions of thousands of B2B buyers in the final stages of their buying cycle from Fortune 500 companies to SMBs.

About Zesty

Zesty helps organizations accelerate innovation with its cloud infrastructure optimization platform. Powered by machine learning, Zesty provides FinOps and DevOps teams with prescriptive insights and automation to achieve cloud operational excellence, with the ideal utilization of resources and reducing costs. Zesty's optimization platform helps companies efficiently allocate resources for applications, with solutions for compute, storage, containers, and more, saving time and money.

Founded in 2019, Zesty was built with the vision of making the cloud more affordable and accessible while reducing waste. With offices in San Mateo, Tel Aviv, Kiev, New York, and London, Zesty supports thousands of organizations, helping them get maximum value out of their cloud infrastructure. To learn more, visit https://zesty.co/ .

