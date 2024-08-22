Zesty Recognized as Leader in 2024 SPARK Matrix: Cloud Management Platform

Zesty named a leader by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions for its impactful AI-powered platform and its approach to cloud resource management

SAN MATEO, Calif. , Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zesty, a leading cloud infrastructure optimization platform, has been recognized as a leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix: Cloud Management Platform by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. Evaluated on its proficiency in managing multi-cloud resources and services, Zesty's Insights and Automation Platform focuses on optimizing the most valuable areas of cloud spending and drives innovation, growth and cloud operational excellence, cementing the company's position as a market leader.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix, which includes a detailed analysis of the global market vendor landscape and competitive positioning, assessed companies on their tools, processes, and technologies that enable customers to monitor, control, and manage multi-cloud (on-premise, public, and hybrid) resources and services. Zesty's platform supports DevOps and FinOps teams of all experience levels by offering clear, high-impact, actionable recommendations to drastically reduce cloud-generated waste. With its AI-powered approach, the platform simplifies cloud management, allowing organizations to efficiently and automatically scale resources up or down without underutilizing or overpaying, even with unpredictable workloads, distinguishing Zesty as a leader in this year's SPARK Matrix.

"We are honored to be named a leader by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions in the SPARK Matrix: Cloud Management Platform (CMP)," said Maxim Melamedov, CEO and Co-Founder of Zesty. "As the need for ongoing cloud optimization remains a challenge for an enormous number of companies, this recognition is a testament to Zesty's commitment to innovation and delivering measurable value and results to our customers. Our primary objective at Zesty is to eliminate as much cloud-related waste as possible. By focusing on attainable insights, intelligent automation, and multi-cloud support, our clients achieve optimal cost efficiency for their cloud operations."

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with strategic business, and growth advisory services. With insight on market dynamics, technology trends and strategies for success, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions delivers strategically backed research through extensive primary research and Quadrant's proprietary methodology. Its framework helps clients identify future and current needs. Its research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights to help clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in an ever-changing business environment.

About Zesty

Zesty helps organizations accelerate innovation with its Insights and Automation Platform. Designed to empower FinOps and CloudOps teams, Zesty offers prescriptive insights and automation to optimize resource allocation, reducing cloud waste and spend. With AI-driven offerings for compute, database storage, and containers, Zesty helps companies use only what they need, freeing up wasted resources to focus on what matters—driving growth and innovation. Founded in 2019, Zesty was built with the vision of making the cloud more affordable and accessible while aiming to minimize waste and maximize value. With offices in San Mateo, Tel Aviv, Kiev, New York, and London, Zesty supports thousands of organizations, helping them achieve optimal performance and efficiency from their cloud infrastructure. To learn more, visit https://zesty.co/.

