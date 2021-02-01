ZIM Announces Closing Of $217.5 Million Initial Public Offering

HAIFA, Israel, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) (the "Company"), a global container liner shipping company with over 75 years of experience, announced today the closing of its initial public offering ("IPO") of 14,500,000 ordinary shares, at a price to the public of $15.00 per ordinary share, for gross proceeds of $217.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions or other offering expenses.

The ordinary shares began trading on The New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") under the symbol "ZIM" on January 28, 2021.

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs & Co., LLC., and Barclays acted as global coordinators and Jefferies and Clarksons Platou Securities acted as joint bookrunners for the proposed initial public offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") (File Number: 333-251822) and declared effective by the SEC on January 27, 2021. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed by visiting the SEC website at www.sec.gov. This offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at 1-800-831-9146; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526 or by email at [email protected]; and Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-888-603-5847 or by email at [email protected].

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About ZIM

ZIM is a global, asset-light container liner shipping company with leadership positions in the markets where it operates. Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM is one of the oldest shipping liners, with over 75 years of experience, providing customers with innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services with a reputation for industry leading transit times, schedule reliability and service excellence.

