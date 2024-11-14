ZIM Launches its USA Employer Brand Campaign to Attract Top Talent

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. a global leader in shipping and logistics, announced the launch of its new Employer Brand Campaign, an initiative aimed at attracting top talent to ZIM USA, headquartered in Virginia Beach. The campaign will showcase ZIM's corporate culture and the values that make it a unique and dynamic workplace within this vital and impactful industry.

ZIM team at ZIM USA Head Office, Virginia Beach ZIM branded campaign container near ZIM offices in Virginia beach

With campaign slogan- Hear the Difference. See the Difference. Be the Difference, ZIM recognizes the importance of its employer brand in attracting skilled individuals who align with the company's ethos and culture. This campaign is based on messages developed through extensive research and direct input from current ZIM employees. By reflecting the voices of its team, ZIM's new initiative aims to connect authentically with prospective employees who share its commitment to excellence and the distinctive Z Factor spirit.

The campaign will leverage various platforms, including social media, job search websites and mobile billboards on container trucks. These advertisements invite potential employees to join ZIM USA, with a focus on roles in customer service, sales, and other key positions supporting its rapidly growing global shipping services.

Opportunities are available at ZIM's newly opened, state-of-the-art offices in Virginia Beach, as well as in New Jersey.

Nissim Yochai, ZIM USA President, said, "As ZIM continues to grow and develop new services, we are excited to strengthen our brand and attract individuals who are ready to help us achieve our vision. This campaign is a meaningful step in building our team in the USA, ensuring that we bring in not only the best talent but also those who genuinely identify with our culture and values. Our team is our strongest asset, and with their enthusiasm and dedication, I am confident this campaign will have a lasting impact."

ZIM's Employer Brand Campaign is part of the company's commitment to fostering a workplace where values, collaboration, and growth come together. ZIM is eager to welcome new talent and continue expanding its global impact, delivering innovative solutions across the shipping and logistics industry.

ZIM USA job opportunities >>

About ZIM

Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM (NYSE: ZIM) is a leading global container liner shipping company with established operations in more than 90 countries serving approximately 33,000 customers in over 300 ports worldwide. ZIM leverages digital strategies and a commitment to ESG values to provide customers innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services and exceptional customer experience. ZIM's differentiated global-niche strategy, based on agile fleet management and deployment, covers major trade routes with a focus on select markets where the company holds competitive advantages. Additional information about ZIM is available at www.ZIM.com.

Contact:

Avner Shats

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.

+972-52-600-2520

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2558342/ZIM_VIRGINIA_TEAM.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2558343/ZIM_VIRGINIA_TRUCK.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1933864/5028154/ZIM_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ZIM USA