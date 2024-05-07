ZIM Shipping Lines Renews Strategic Partnership with ArrowSpot Systems Ltd. for its Proactive ZIMonitor 24/7 Cargo Monitoring Service

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cargo shipping leader, ZIM Shipping Lines Ltd., has announced the extension of its contract with ArrowSpot Systems Ltd., a provider of end-to-end cargo monitoring solutions for the global logistics industry, whose solutions encompass tracking devices and command and control centers. The move solidifies ArrowSpot's long-standing partnership to operate its innovative 24/7 control center as an integral part of ZIM's market-leading ZIMonitor service.

ZIMonitor offers its customers proactive remote tracking, monitoring, and control for reefer containers carrying sensitive, high-value cargo. Powered by ArroWatch 24/7 monitoring service, ZIMonitor significantly reduces sensitive cargo damage, loss, or waste, while bolstering ZIM's reputation as a highly reliable shipping partner focused on pro-sustainability solutions.

The renewed contract is slated to span an additional five years, emphasizing the commitment of both companies to delivering cost-effective and sustainability-focused cargo monitoring solutions.

Gil Lehmann, ZIM's Head of Global Logistics Equipment, shared, "ZIMonitor is one of ZIM's flagship services, and it enjoys an outstanding reputation. Our customer satisfaction is a testament to ArrowSpot's unwavering dedication to performance, technology, and work ethic. They are a valued extension of our team."

ArroWatch 24/7, one of ArrowSpot's portfolio of cargo tracking solutions, leverages a combination of intelligent decision-support technology and experienced officers, who respond to acute events in real time. ArrowSpot's advanced algorithms classify and prioritize alerts, such as temperature deviations within a reefer, enabling its highly-trained staff to make data-driven decisions and resolve problems quickly and efficiently.

Ran Grinshtain, CEO of ArrowSpot, expressed his enthusiasm about the contract renewal with ZIM, stating, "We take pride in working behind the scenes, contributing to the shipping market's best cargo monitoring service. Over the past 5 years, together with ZIM's commercial and operation teams, we have continuously adapted and improved our solutions to align with ZIM's evolving needs. We are truly excited about our continued partnership and our mission to support more sustainable global cargo solutions."

Anat Ayal, ZIM's Head of Global Reefers & Special, Cargo Unit / Global Sales, emphasized ArrowSpot's crucial role, stating, "ArrowSpot serves as our vigilant eyes on precious cargo; we trust them to keep a constant watch. What sets ZIMonitor apart is its unique ability to not just alert us to problems but to respond immediately through a combination of advanced technology and operational intervention by highly trained teams along the cargo route. ArrowSpot enables us to offer proactive 24/7 service to our customers as issues are resolved before any cargo damage occurs. This plays a key factor in our customers' satisfaction with the service."

Yoav Mimran, Director of Business Development of ArrowSpot, added, "Cargo such as pharmaceuticals and food is highly sensitive to environmental changes. By integrating ArrowWatch 24/7 into their cargo monitoring, exporters, freight forwarders, and reefer users can start benefiting from greater peace of mind and sense of control for cargo anywhere in the world."

The renewed partnership underlines the success narrative crafted by ZIM and ArrowSpot over the years. Driven by a shared commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction, ZIM Shipping Lines and ArrowSpot are poised to continue promoting a more sustainable, financially efficient, and waste-free approach to shipping the world's cargo.

