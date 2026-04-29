ZIM to Release First Quarter 2026 Results on Wednesday, May 20, 2026

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Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.

29 Apr, 2026, 15:00 IDT

HAIFA, Israel, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) announced today that the Company will release its first quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, before the U.S. financial markets open.

In light of the pending merger transaction with Hapag-Lloyd announced by the Company on February 17, 2026, the Company will not be holding a conference call.

About ZIM

Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM (NYSE: ZIM) is a leading global container liner shipping company with operations in more than 90 countries, serving over 30,000 customers across more than 300 ports worldwide. ZIM leverages digital strategies and a commitment to ESG values to provide customers innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services and exceptional customer experience. ZIM's differentiated global-niche strategy, based on agile fleet management and deployment, covers major trade routes with a focus on select markets where the company holds competitive advantages. Additional information about ZIM is available at www.ZIM.com.

ZIM Contacts

Media:

Avner Shats
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.
+972-4-865-2520
[email protected] 

Investor Relations:

Elana Holzman
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.
+972-4-865-2300
[email protected] 

Leon Berman
The IGB Group
212-477-8438
[email protected] 

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SOURCE Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.

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