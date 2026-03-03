ZIM to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results on Monday, March 9, 2026

HAIFA, Israel, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) announced today that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Monday, March 9, 2026, before the U.S. financial markets open.

In light of the pending merger transaction with Hapag-Lloyd announced by the Company on February 17, 2026, the Company will not be holding a conference call or providing financial guidance.

About ZIM

Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM (NYSE: ZIM) is a leading global container liner shipping company with established operations in more than 90 countries serving approximately 33,000 customers in over 300 ports worldwide. ZIM leverages digital strategies and a commitment to ESG values to provide customers innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services and exceptional customer experience. ZIM's differentiated global-niche strategy, based on agile fleet management and deployment, covers major trade routes with a focus on select markets where the company holds competitive advantages. Additional information about ZIM is available at www.ZIM.com.

