Zoomd Integrates Google UAC Into Its Platform, Following the Generation of US$27 Million in Revenue in 2019

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD), (https://www.zoomd.com) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, "Zoomd" or the "Company"), the marketing tech user-acquisition and engagement platform, is pleased to announce today the successful integration of Google Universal App Campaigns (UAC) with its API. In addition to the integration of Google's UAC service, Zoomd is pleased to announce that it has on-boarded several advertisers and publishers in Q1 of 2020 and has released its financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the "Financial Statements"), noting revenues of US$27 (CA$36) million in 2019.

Regarding its financial results, Zoomd is pleased to note that the estimated results the Company published for Q4 of 2019 on February 14, 2020, were consistent with the Financial Statements. The Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) contains the Financial Statements and the Company's MD&A relating to the Financial Statements, where investors and perspective investors can find additional and more detailed information about the Company's financial results.

While the long-term ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic remain uncertain, Zoomd has developed a plan to leverage digital advertising, UA campaigns into its user-acquisition service. As a result, Zoomd has recently on-boarded a number of advertisers including, Disney, Com2Us games, RollicGames, as well as publishers including, Germany's ABS-CBN, Philippines' Manilla Times, Vietnam's Thethao, and South Africa's Inquirer magazine. Following the on-boarding of these new clients, Zoomd finalized the integration of Google UAC into its user-acquisition platform service, expanding the reach available to marketers on the platform.

Google was recently cited by Appsflyer in its Performance Index rankings, as the number one platform for the quantity and quality of apps installed on it, largely due to its UAC platform. Launched in 2015, Google UAC allows advertisers to reach all of Google's ad networks, including the search results page, Play Store, and YouTube.

Zoomd's technology features a unified platform that delivers several advantages for digital publishers and advertisers. The platform manages all User Acquisition (UA) actions under a single user-friendly dashboard, offering campaign managers one screen and one invoice for all their UA activity. Zoomd also provides a site-search solution for publishers based on advanced Natural Language Processing coupled with artificial intelligence. These services have powered more than 2,500 daily campaigns running on the platform, campaigns for publishers and advertisers, reaching 200 million devices daily. In addition to the latest additions to Zoomd's API, the company's dashboard offers marketers more than 600 other media channels to reach users through.

"This is a critical milestone for the company, and we at Zoomd are proud to be integrating data giant Google's UAC tool into our unified dashboard," says Zoomd Chairman and Co-Founder Amit Bohensky. "Moreover, while the Google UAC integration is vital to our objective of continually improving Zoomd's platform, management views the onboarding of advertisers like Disney as an avenue to further grow our relationships with other digital giants in the future and expand the breadth and depth of our client base."

About Zoomd

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD), founded in 2012 and began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in September 2019, offers a site search engine to publishers, and a mobile app user-acquisition platform, integrated with a majority of global digital media, to advertisers. The platform unifies more than 600 media sources into one unified dashboard. Offering advertisers, a user acquisition control center for managing all new customer acquisition campaigns using a single platform. By unifying all these media sources onto a single platform, Zoomd saves advertisers significant resources that would otherwise be spent consolidating data sources, thereby maximizing data collection and data insights while minimizing the resources spent on the exercise. Further, Zoomd is a performance-based platform that allows advertisers to advertise to the relevant target audiences using a key performance indicator-algorithm that is focused on achieving the advertisers' goals and targets.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to Zoomd's future financial situation, its expected ability to attract new clients, its ability to grow its market share and its ability to mitigate against the impacts of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the effects and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the extent and duration of which are uncertain at this time on Zoomd's business and general economic and business conditions and markets. There can be no assurance that any of the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1039696/Zoomd_Logo.jpg

Company Media Contact:

Amit Bohensky

Chairman

Zoomd

[email protected]

SOURCE Zoomd Technologies Ltd.

Related Links

https://zoomd.com

