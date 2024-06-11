Zoomd Recognized as Top App Marketing Company for 2024

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, "Zoomd" or the "Company"), the marketing technology (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, is delighted to announce that it has been named one of the Top App Marketing Companies of 2024 by Business of Apps, a premier online platform for app industry news and insights. This prestigious badge signifies excellence and leadership in the app marketing industry.

The Top App Marketing Companies badge is awarded to companies that exhibit exceptional performance, innovative strategies, and high levels of customer satisfaction. This recognition highlights Zoomd's commitment to advancing user acquisition (UA) technology and providing unparalleled solutions to app developers aiming to grow their user base and revenues.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from Business of Apps. This award validates our continuous efforts and commitment to delivering the best UA solutions for our clients," said Omri Argaman, Chief Growth Officer of Zoomd. "Our team's dedication to innovation and excellence is reflected in this achievement, and we remain focused on helping our clients achieve their business objectives and growth targets. We sincerely thank Business of Apps for this accolade and our clients and partners for their unwavering support."

"Zoomd continues to set the standard in the user acquisition space with its powerful and comprehensive platform," said James Cooper, Director of Business of Apps. "Their ability to unify and optimize all aspects of UA under one dashboard is impressive, and we are pleased to recognize their expertise and contributions to the industry as one of the Top App Marketing Companies 2024."

ABOUT ZOOMD:

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF), established in 2012 and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange since September 2019, provides an innovative mobile app user-acquisition platform that integrates with numerous global digital media outlets. This platform presents a unified view of multiple media sources, thereby serving as a comprehensive user acquisition control center for advertisers. It streamlines campaign management through a single point of contact, simplifying customer acquisition efforts. The consolidation of media sources onto one platform enables Zoomd to offer advertisers substantial savings by reducing the need for disparate data source integration, enhancing data collection and insights, and minimizing resource expenditure.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

