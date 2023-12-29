Zoomd Technologies Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Re-Electing All Members of the Board of Directors

News provided by

Zoomd Technologies Ltd.

29 Dec, 2023, 13:00 IST

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 29, 2023 /CNW/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, "Zoomd" or the "Company"), the online advertising management platform, announced today the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") that was held via teleconference on December 28, 2023. At the Meeting, shareholders re-elected Amit Bohensky, Amnon Argaman, Darryl Cardey, Ofer Eitan and Avigur Zmora as directors. Based on proxies received by Zoomd prior to the Meeting, votes were cast as follows:

Nominee

% of Votes
For

Amit Bohensky

99.985 %

Ofer Eitan

99.993 %

Amnon Argaman

100.000 %

Darryl Cardey

99.993 %

Avigur Zmora

100.000 %

In addition, the Company reports that an ordinary resolution approving the re-appointment of  Brightman Almagor Zohar & Co as the auditors of Zoomd and to authorize the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration was passed by 99.996% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

The Company's full report of voting results on matters presented at the Meeting can be found at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Zoomd:

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD, OTC: ZMDTF), founded in 2012 and began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange  in September  2019,  offers  a  site  search  engine  to  publishers,  and  a  mobile  app  user-acquisition  platform,  integrated  with  a  majority of  global  digital  media,  to  advertisers.  The platform unifies more than 600 media sources into one unified dashboard offering advertisers a user acquisition control center for managing all new customer acquisition campaigns using a single platform.  By  unifying  all  these  media  sources  onto  a  single  platform,  Zoomd  saves  advertisers significant   resources   that   would otherwise   be   spent   consolidating   data   sources,   thereby maximizing data collection and data insights while minimizing the resources spent on the exercise. Further, Zoomd is a performance-based platform that allows advertisers to advertise to the relevant target  audiences  using  a  key  performance  indicator-algorithm  that  is  focused  on  achieving  the advertisers' goals and targets.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:

Company Media Contacts:

Amit Bohensky
Chairman
Zoomd
ir@zoomd.com
Website: www.zoomd.com

Investor Relations:
Lytham Partners, LLC
Ben Shamsian
New York | Phoenix
[email protected] 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1039696/Zoomd_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Zoomd Technologies Ltd.

Also from this source

Zoomd Technologies Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Re-Electing All Members of the Board of Directors

Zoomd Technologies Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Re-Electing All Members of the Board of Directors

Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, "Zoomd" or the "Company"), the online...
Zoomd Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results, Driven by Strong Adjusted EBITDA Growth

Zoomd Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results, Driven by Strong Adjusted EBITDA Growth

Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, "Zoomd" or the "Company"), the marketing...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics