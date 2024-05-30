Zoomd Technologies Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Conference call will be held on May 30, 2024 at 11AM ET

VANCOUVER, BC, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, "Zoomd" or the "Company"), the marketing technology (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, today reported its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The Company's financial statements and management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") are available on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile.

Key Financial Highlights

Although the Company discontinued several operations that no longer aligned with the Company's vision, the Company succeeded in increasing revenues by 1% versus Q1.23 and 16% compared to the previous quarter.

Last year strategic measures implemented by the Company's management team, led to Adjusted EBITDA[1] of $1.2M in Q1.24, a $1M increase versus Q1.23.

in Q1.24, a increase versus Q1.23. Net income of $0.5M in Q1.24, after six consecutive quarters with a net loss.

in Q1.24, after six consecutive quarters with a net loss. Ended Q1.24 with a cash balance of $2.3M and no long-term debt.

Management Commentary

Ido Almany, CEO of the Company stated, "In the first quarter of 2024, we continued to successfully navigate the challenging macroeconomic environment, making necessary adjustments to our day-to-day operations. The diligence of our management in thoroughly implementing the refocusing measures announced last year, allowed us to achieve these outstanding results.

We grew revenue by 16% compared to Q4 of 2023 and reduced operating expenses by 31% quarter over quarter.

By Q4.2023, after initiating our plan in June 2023, we transitioned from an operating loss to an operating profit. For this quarter, the operating profit increased by approximately 950% compared to the previous one, totaling $0.6M. Additionally, adjusted EBITDA grew by $1M quarter over quarter, reaching $1.2M. Moreover, we achieved a net income of $0.5M for the quarter, after six consecutive quarters of net loss.

The strategic refocusing has not only improved Zoomd's financial standing but also facilitated better internal alignment of teams and goals. With the hard work and determination of our leadership team and their respective members, and the backing of our board of directors, we look forward to continuing to drive value for our customers and shareholders alike."

Amit Bohensky, Chairman of Zoomd Technologies added "These impressive achievements are a testament to our team's relentless dedication and strategic vision. As we move forward, we remain committed to fostering innovation and excellence, ensuring sustainable growth and long-term value for our shareholders. Together, we will continue to seize new opportunities and solidify our position in the market."

First Quarter 2024 Highlights (All Figures in Thousands in USD)

Although the Company discontinued several operations that no longer aligned with the Company's vision, the Company succeeded in increasing revenues in Q1.24 by 1% compared to Q1.23. Following the strategic actions executed by Company's management team, revenues have consistently increased quarter over quarter, with a 6% rise in Q4.23 and a 16% rise in Q1.24.

Gross profit margin was 39% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 , versus 40% for the same period in 2023.

, versus 40% for the same period in 2023. Research and Development expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2024 were $0.7M , a 26% decrease QOQ . Selling, General and Administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2024 , were $2.1M , a 33% decrease QOQ . The decrease in expenses is primarily attributed to strategic measures implemented by the Company's management team aimed at mitigating the impact on the Company's financial health and positioning the Company for sustainable growth.

were , a 26% decrease QOQ QOQ Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2024 , was $1.2M as compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $0.2M for the three months ended March 31, 2023 . The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily attributable to the strategic measures implemented noted above.

, was as compared with Adjusted EBITDA of for the three months ended . The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily attributable to the strategic measures implemented noted above. Operating income was $0.6M for Q1.24, compared to an operating loss of $3.5M in Q1.23. The increase in operating income is attributable to the impairment of intangible assets that we recognized in Q1.23, and to the implementation of cost savings measures. These measures were implemented in Q2.23 and led to a reduction in the operating loss by approximately 90% in Q3.23 compared to the previous quarter. By Q4.23, the Company transitioned from an operating loss to an operating profit, and in Q1.24, the operating profit increased by approximately 950% compared to the previous quarter.

for Q1.24, compared to an operating loss of in Q1.23. The increase in operating income is attributable to the impairment of intangible assets that we recognized in Q1.23, and to the implementation of cost savings measures. These measures were implemented in Q2.23 and led to a reduction in the operating loss by approximately 90% in Q3.23 compared to the previous quarter. By Q4.23, the Company transitioned from an operating loss to an operating profit, and in Q1.24, the operating profit increased by approximately 950% compared to the previous quarter. Net income was $0.5M for Q1.24, compared to a net loss of $3.6M in Q1.23. The Company achieved a positive net income, for the first time after 6 consecutive quarters with a net loss.

for Q1.24, compared to a net loss of in Q1.23. The Company achieved a positive net income, for the first time after 6 consecutive quarters with a net loss. As of March 31, 2024 , the Company's cash and cash equivalents amounted to $2.3M , and no long-term debt.

Conference Call

Amit Bohensky, Founder and Chairman, will hold a conference call to discuss the quarter's financial results at 11AM ET on May 30, 2024.

Interested parties can listen via a live webcast, from the link available in the Investors section of Zoomd's website at https://zoomd.com/investors/ or at https://app.webinar.net/Xj6b7GdWaNL

A replay will be available after the call, in the Investors section of the Company's website at https://zoomd.com/investors/ or via https://app.webinar.net/Xj6b7GdWaNL

About Zoomd:

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD, OTC: ZMDTF), established in 2012 and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange since September 2019, provides an innovative mobile app user-acquisition platform that integrates with numerous global digital media outlets. This platform presents a unified view of multiple media sources, thereby serving as a comprehensive user acquisition control center for advertisers. It streamlines campaign management through a single point of contact, simplifying customer acquisition efforts. The consolidation of media sources onto one platform enables Zoomd

to offer advertisers substantial savings by reducing the need for disparate data source integration, enhancing data collection and insights, and minimizing resource expenditure.

