Zoomd Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Conference call will be held on April 28, 2026 at 2 PM ET rather than 11 AM

TORONTO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, "Zoomd" or the "Company"), the marketing technology (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, today reported its financial results for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2025. The Company's financial statements and management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") are available in the Investors section of Zoomd's website at https://zoomd.com/investors/ and on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile.

Unless otherwise stated herein, all amounts are presented in United States Dollars.

Key 2025 Highlights

Delivered 13% year-over-year revenue growth, expanded profitability, and generated $17.9M in cash from operations

Ended the year with $22M in cash and no long-term debt, significantly strengthening the balance sheet

Added over 20 new clients across iGaming, FinTech, and eCommerce, expanding the Company's footprint in North America and Europe. Continuing to leverage the Company's proven expertise in navigating market shifts, new clients accounted for one-third of the Company's full-year revenue growth, supporting a more diversified and resilient foundation

Formed a strategic partnership with E2, a global leader in digital marketing and technology solutions for the sports and betting industry

As outlined in the Company's Q3.25 earnings commentary, two major customers implemented changes to their operating models; one is showing early signs of realignment, while visibility with the other remains limited as the transition continues

Management Commentary

Ido Almany, Chief Executive Officer of Zoomd Technologies, stated:

"In 2025 we delivered 13% revenue growth, expanded profitability, and closed the year with $22 million in cash - a meaningful strengthening of our liquidity position and a reflection of disciplined execution across the business.

As communicated in our Q3 report, we are managing reduced activity from two large customers. We are seeing early signs of realignment with one of them, though visibility remains limited. Our diversification strategy is delivering measurable results - excluding these two customers, the broader portfolio grew approximately 30% in the fourth quarter, and one-third of our full-year revenue growth came from customers onboarded in recent quarters.

We will continue to scale this diversified growth while maintaining strict financial discipline. In parallel, we are actively evaluating selective M&A opportunities aligned with our strategy, with a growing pipeline of preliminary discussions underway. We will act decisively and selectively where opportunities meet our strategic and financial criteria."

Amit Bohensky, Chairman of Zoomd Technologies, added:

"Zoomd's performance in 2025 reflects the durability of the business and the strategic discipline the board has expected of management. Strong cash flow, a strengthened balance sheet, and a broader customer base expand the optionality available to the board.

Our main focus is our core business, which remains resilient - and we are continuing to invest behind it with conviction. Complementing this, two priorities define our capital allocation focus heading into 2026. First, we continue to evaluate selective M&A opportunities aligned with our strategy. Second, we are considering commencing a Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB) program, with a target timeline following the release of our first quarter 2026 financial results and will provide an update to the market once the details are finalized. We view this as a constructive use of capital given the Company's financial position.

On behalf of the board, I thank our shareholders for their continued confidence. We remain confident in the management team and committed to building long-term value."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Expanded Financial Highlights

Revenues in Q4.25 were $7.5M, a 50% decrease from $15.1M in Q4.24, reflecting the continued impact of operating model changes implemented by two major customers, as discussed in the Company's Q3.25 report, including ongoing adjustments to customer acquisition strategies and KPIs. Activity levels continue to be affected by these changes, with visibility remaining limited for one customer, while the other is showing initial signs of realignment following meaningful progress.

Gross margin in Q4.25 was 33.7% compared to 41% in Q4.24 , driven by changes in customer mix and remains within the Company's representative profitability range.

Total operating expenses for Q4.25 were $2.7M, a 7% decline compared to Q4.24 , reflecting lower activity levels and disciplined cost management.

Adjusted EBITDA in Q4.25 was $0.1M compared to $3.2M in Q4.24, reflecting lower revenues and gross margins.

Net income for Q4.25 was $0.2M compared to $3.1M in Q4.24.

Cash flow from operations was $3.7M in Q4.25 compared to $2.6M in Q4.24, largely driven by improved working capital dynamics, mainly reflecting higher collections from customers, including the collection of receivables from prior periods.

Earnings per share for Q4.25 was C$0 .00.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had a cash balance of $22M.

Full Year 2025 Expanded Financial Highlights

Revenues for full year 2025 were $61.3M, a 13% increase from $54.5M in 2024. This increase was further supported by the contribution of customers onboarded in recent periods, supporting a more diversified foundation for future growth.

Gross margin in 2025 was 42.1% compared to 39.5% in 2024, driven by changes in customer mix.

Total operating expenses in 2025 were $12M, roughly flat compared to 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA in 2025 was $14.8M compared to $11.3M in 2024, the 31% increase is primarily attributable to the growth in revenues and an improved gross profit margin.

Net income increased 66% to $14.8M year-over-year, demonstrating significant operating leverage and a proven cost structure built for long-term growth.

Cash flow from operations was $17.9M in 2025 compared to $7.7M in 2024. The increase is primarily driven by improved operating results.

Earnings per share for 2025 was C$0.21.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had a cash balance of $22M, and no long-term debt.

CONFERENCE CALL

Amit Bohensky, Founder and Chairman, will hold a conference call to discuss the quarter's financial results at 2 PM ET on April 28, 2026. Interested parties who would like to submit a question to be addressed on the call are invited to send questions via email to [email protected].

Interested parties can listen via a live webcast from the link available in the Investors section of Zoomd's website at https://zoomd.com/investors/ or via https://zoomd.com/Zoomd_Q42025. A replay will be available after the call using the same links.

About Zoomd:

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF), established in 2012 and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange since September 2019, provides an innovative mobile app user-acquisition platform that integrates with numerous global digital media outlets. This platform presents a unified view of multiple media sources, thereby serving as a comprehensive user acquisition control center for advertisers. It streamlines campaign management through a single point of contact, simplifying customer acquisition efforts. The consolidation of media sources onto one platform enables Zoomd to offer advertisers substantial savings by reducing the need for disparate data source integration, enhancing data collection and insights, and minimizing resource expenditure.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release refers to "Adjusted EBITDA" which is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. The Company's presentation of this preliminary financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. This preliminary financial measure is intended to provide additional information to investors concerning the Company's estimated results. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted for share-based payments, and is a measure of a Company's operating performance. Essentially, it's a way to evaluate a Company's performance without having to factor in financing decisions, accounting decisions or tax environments.

Management uses this non-IFRS measure as a key metric in the evaluation of the Company's performance and the consolidated financial results. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in their assessment of the operating performance and the valuation of the Company. However, non-IFRS financial measures are not prepared in accordance with IFRS, and the information is not necessarily comparable to other companies and should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and operating profit is available in Zoomd's MD&A located on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca which is incorporated by reference into this press release.

DISCLAIMER IN REGARD TO FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to Zoomd's future outlook, the potential launch of the NCIB, the success of any preliminary M&A discussions (with no assurances that any transactions ensuing), its future ability to successfully continue its growth, its ability to continue to deliver products and services largely unimpacted by the privacy updates undertaken (or will be undertaken in the future) by Google and Apple as well as its ability to continue expanding into new geographies and industries. Forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, estimates, expectations and projections that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, technological, legal, privacy matters, political and social uncertainties (including the impacts of the military conflicts), the extent and duration of which are uncertain at this time on Zoomd's business and general economic and business conditions and markets. There can be no assurance that any of the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Amit Bohensky

Chairman

Zoomd [email protected]

Investor relations

Lytham Partners, LLC

Ben Shamsian

New York | Phoenix

[email protected]

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2645176/Zoomd_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Zoomd Technologies Ltd.