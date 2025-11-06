Zoomd to Showcase Innovative User Acquisition Solutions at Business of Apps Berlin 2025 as Silver Sponsor

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, "Zoomd" or the "Company"), the marketing technology (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, announced its participation as a Silver Sponsor at Business of Apps Berlin 2025 (formerly App Promotion Summit), taking place on November 27, 2025, at the Hotel Adlon Kempinski in Berlin, Germany.

As part of the event, Omri Argaman, Chief Growth Officer at Zoomd, will host the panel 'Expanding User Acquisition Through New Distribution Channels.' The session will bring together leading app marketers and advertisers from across Europe to discuss innovative approaches to user acquisition, emerging distribution opportunities, and data-driven growth strategies.

"Business of Apps Berlin provides an exceptional platform to connect with top industry leaders and share insights on how new distribution channels and intelligent automation are reshaping the user acquisition landscape," said Mr. Argaman.

Zoomd's sponsorship and participation in this leading European conference underscore its commitment to advancing performance marketing technologies and strengthening relationships with global app marketers and advertisers.

About Zoomd:

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF), established in 2012 and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange since September 2019, provides an innovative mobile app user-acquisition platform that integrates with numerous global digital media outlets. This platform presents a unified view of multiple media sources, thereby serving as a comprehensive user acquisition control center for advertisers. It streamlines campaign management through a single point of contact, simplifying customer acquisition efforts. The consolidation of media sources onto one platform enables Zoomd to offer advertisers substantial savings by reducing the need for disparate data source integration, enhancing data collection and insights, and minimizing resource expenditure.

