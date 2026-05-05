ZyG announces $60M Series A Round Led by Accel

Doubles down on building the First Agentic Operating System for eCommerce scale

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZyG today announced that it has raised a $60M Series A round led by Accel, with participation from Felix Capital and additional new and existing investors, including Bessemer Venture Partners and Lightspeed Venture Partners. Sonali De Rycker, partner at Accel, will be joining the ZyG board of directors.

ZyG was built by the founders of ironSource, which went public on the NYSE at $11B and later merged with Unity, who joined forces with three of the leading AI experts from one of Israel's top cyber units. The founders bring a deep combination of business, tech and eCom expertise to one of the largest problems in eCommerce.

ZyG OS is the first end-to-end platform for entrepreneurs and direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands to build eCommerce scale. Leveraging its agentic infrastructure, ZyG OS identifies products with strong scale potential and executes every function needed for scale, from building the online brand and store to generating creatives, running user acquisition and organic growth to optimizing conversion, retention, and logistics. By removing operational and data complexity, as well as the financial risk inherent in scaling, ZyG enables product innovators to focus on building great products.

ZyG is currently partnering with online brands with excellent products that have gotten initial traction online but do not have the capability to build out the technology stack, AI expertise, and data capabilities necessary to massively scale in the US. All of these brands have gone through ZyG's agentic Product Market Fit test and achieved a high ZyG Score, which predicts scale potential.

"Shopify and Amazon opened the door for anyone who wants to start selling online. But shifting from selling to scaling remains overwhelmingly complex. It forces founders to manage fragmented tools, siloed data, and the many teams or agencies needed to execute every aspect of scale," said Omer Kaplan, CEO and Co-Founder of ZyG. "ZyG OS flips that model with an end-to-end solution that solves the entire problem, not pieces of it. With a complex agentic infrastructure, ZyG OS executes the endless elements needed to scale, freeing founders to focus on building great products."

"The industry has spent years perfecting how we sell online, yet scaling remains fragmented and fragile," said Sonali De Rycker, Partner at Accel. "By combining the ironSource founders' commerce pedigree with deep AI expertise, the ZyG team has built the definitive Agentic Operating System that finally gives entrepreneurs the automated growth engine they need to scale."

About ZyG

ZyG is an Operating System for eCom scale, turning great products into successful brands. ZyG's platform is designed to help product inventors and DTC brands validate, scale, and finance their growth, powered by data-driven AI agents. For more information, visit www.zyg.com.

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SOURCE ZyG