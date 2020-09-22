'Whistle Podu!' as Myntra partners with Chennai Super Kings for the T20 cricket league

As part of the partnership, Myntra aims to give CSK fans a differentiated experience through the Myntra's T20 store that will have the images of the team's marquee players, offer the official merchandise, and engagement propositions such as fan contests curated CSK offers and conversations off the app with social and influencer engagements.

The team's strong fan-base, not only in its home region but across the country will provide Myntra the platform to drive impactful conversations and keep the audience engaged through the T20 season.

Speaking on the association, Amar Nagaram, CEO Myntra, said, "Partnering with a team of this scale gives us direct access to CSK's ardent fan base. This association is natural to us, as Myntra and CSK are both known for their form, performance and strong bonding with their fan-base, achieved in style. We look forward to being an integral part of the T20 season, from a branding perspective and with a strong product offering, allowing us to form deep and lasting connections with the large fan base of the sport."

The charisma of fashion and sports is all-pervasive. Marking the first year of partnering with T20 teams, Myntra is all set to bring style and fashion to one of the most glamorous sporting events and connect with a varied set of audiences who bond over the spirit of T20 cricket.

Speaking about the partnership, CSK CEO KS Viswanathan, said, "Having Myntra as our E-Commerce Partner for the T20 season provides CSK fans with an exciting avenue to purchase their favorite team's merchandise, participate in fan contests and stand a chance to win signed merchandise."

T20 will be held in the UAE between September 19 and November 10, with CSK meeting Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener in Abu Dhabi.

About Myntra:

Myntra is India's leading platform for fashion brands and pioneer in m-commerce play. An integral part of the Flipkart Group, Myntra brings together technology and fashion to create the best experience in the fashion and lifestyle space in India. The company has partnered with over 5000+ leading fashion and lifestyle brands in the country such as Nike, Adidas, Puma, Levis, Wrangler, Arrow, Jealous 21, Diesel, CAT, Harley Davidson, Ferrari, Timberland, US Polo, FabIndia, Biba and many more, to offer a wide range in latest branded fashion and lifestyle wear. Myntra services over 27,000 pin codes across the country. With the largest in-season product catalogue, 100% authentic products, Cash on Delivery and 30-day Exchange/Return policy, Myntra is today the preferred shopping destination in India.

CONTACT DETAILS:

Myntra: [email protected]

Media Contact : Richa Sheth, [email protected] , +91-9986241443, Torque Communications

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1277951/Myntra_CSK.jpg

SOURCE Myntra