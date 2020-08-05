Activated Carbon Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 3718.2 Million by 2026 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Activated carbon is distinguished by the presence of a large number of tiny pores on its surface. The higher the number of pores, the greater the surface area, which increases the element's adsorption power. The major application of activated carbon is in drinking water purification and sewage treatment. Other major applications of Activated carbon are in the automotive and the manufacturing sector.

In 2019, the global Activated Carbon market size was USD 2954.8 Million, and it is expected to reach USD 3718.2 Million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026.

The study provides a detailed analysis and reliable player revenue statistics. It also provides comprehensive analysis backed by accurate sales and revenue statistics by players.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE ACTIVATED CARBON MARKET SIZE

Activated carbon is commonly used in water and sewage water treatment due to its ability to extract impurities from particulate matter and dissolve impurities. This also eliminates certain organic impurities and chlorine from water. The activated carbon market size is expected to grow due to the widespread adoption in water treatment plants.

Furthermore, activated carbon is further used for air purification and to eliminate poisonous pollutants, odors, and hazardous dust particles in greenhouses and manufacturing industries. This, in turn, is expected to increase the activated carbon market share during the forecast period.

The use of activated carbon for soil remediation applications as well as for pharmaceutical applications has seen substantial growth over the last five years, further boosting growth in the activated carbon market is expected.

Activities in research and development are increasingly focused on generating activated carbon from cheap sources and slowly reducing the use of costly commercial activated carbon. These advances in technology play a key role in reducing the activated carbon production costs and, at the same time, the bio-waste disposal costs. Thus the increase in R&D is expected to fuel the growth of activated market size during the forecast period.

Due to environmental factors, the supply of raw materials can be limited, which can trigger a hike in prices. This factor can hinder activated market growth during the forecast period.

ACTIVATED CARBON MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on region Asia, pacific is expected to hold the largest activated carbon market share during the forecast period. During the forecast period, economies like China, India, and Japan are expected to lead the regional market growth. Coconut shells are amongst the most widely used and proven raw materials for activated charcoal production.

North America is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the strict industrial pollution regulations being introduced in the US.

TOP COMPANIES IN THE ACTIVATED CARBON MARKET

In most markets, local players occupy a major market share. The competition for capturing the major activated carbon market share among the players is going to stiffen up as more new entrants try to launch their products.

Top companies dominating the activated carbon market in the US region are:

Kuraray,

Jacobi Carbons,

Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH, and Kureha Corporation are the main players in the European market.

Kuraray,

Cabot Norit,

Ingevity Corporation,

ADA-ES.

Others

Top companies dominating the activated carbon market in the Asia Pacific region are:

Fujian Yuanli Active Carbon

Haycarb

KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

SEGMENT BY TYPE, THE ACTIVATED CARBON MARKET IS SEGMENTED INTO

Coal-based Activated Carbon

Wood-based Activated Carbon

Coconut-based Activated Carbon

SEGMENT BY APPLICATION, THE ACTIVATED CARBON MARKET IS SEGMENTED INTO

Water Treatment

Air Purification

Mercury Control

Food & Beverages

Industrial Processes

Pharmaceuticals

Others

SIMILAR REPORTS :

Wood Activated Carbon Market Report

Wood activated carbon producers are concentrated in the Asia Pacific region because of the large number of wood processing units in countries like India, China, and Malaysia. Growth in the food & beverage processing industries in China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines is expected to increase demand in the Asia Pacific region for Wood Activated Carbon.

The Wood Activated Carbon Market report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, forecast, and competitive landscape. This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Wood Activated Carbon industry.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-25B1857/global-wooden-activated-carbon

Coal Based Activated Carbon Market Report

The Coal Based Activated Carbon Market size is driven by their growing use in air purification and water treatment. As a result of urbanization, increasing air and water pollution rates have increased consumer growth.

The report includes a country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales for the period 2015-2026.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-3J286/coal-based-activated-carbon

Coconut Shell Activated Carbon Market Report

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-2W325/coconut-shell-activated-carbon

Granular Activated Carbon Market Report

The rising air and water pollution rates have governments worldwide, enforcing stringent limits on air and water emissions and waste management requirements. Activated carbon has been approved by the United States Environmental Protection Agency ( EPA) and federal regulatory agencies as the best available option for eliminating chemical impurities like mercury. These government regulations are, in turn, expected to increase the growth of Granular Activated Carbon Market size.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-2E324/granular-activated-carbon

Powdered Activated Carbon Market Report

This study focuses on the volume and value of Powdered Activated Carbon at the national, regional, and enterprise levels. This study reflects the Powdered Activated Carbon market's overall size from a regional perspective by examining historical evidence and potential prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, and Japan.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-1D3030/covid-19-impact-on-powdered-activated

Extruded Activated Carbon Market Report

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-26E1772/global-extruded-activated-carbon

Pelletized Activated Carbon Market Report

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-27W852/global-pelletized-activated-carbon

